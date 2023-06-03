The Wellness Wheel is a graphic tool used to assess an individual's wellbeing. The graphic is a circle, like a pie, with pieces representing different areas of life. I believe simplicity can improve every area on the Wellness Wheel leading to an overall sense of life balance and wellbeing.

The wheel generally includes these eight areas of wellness: social, physical, spiritual, occupational, intellectual, emotional, financial and environmental. The tool allow users to see their current level of wellbeing by graphing each category. This visual representation helps them see which areas need attention.

Here's a brief description of each area on the Wellness Wheel:

Social Wellbeing - Ability to establish and maintain a sense of connection and belonging with family, friends and co-workers.

Physical Wellbeing - Ability to maintain a healthy quality of life through physical activity, diet, sleep and nutrition.

Spiritual Wellbeing - Ability to create a sense of purpose and meaning in life.

Occupational Wellbeing - Ability to feel personal fulfillment from our job or career while maintaining balance in life.

Intellectual Wellbeing - Ability to expand our knowledge and skills.

Emotional Wellbeing - Ability to understand ourselves and cope with the challenges life can bring.

Financial Wellbeing - Ability to live within our means and plan for future financial health.

Environmental Wellbeing - Ability to take responsibility for feeling safe and comfortable in our living and working space.

I maintain that principles of simplicity can lead to increased satisfaction in each area. So what does it mean to simplify? I like this definition from renowned artist Hans Hofmann, "The ability to simplify means to eliminate the unnecessary so that the necessary may speak." Let's look at some scenarios that illustrate how simplicity can improve every category on the Wellness Wheel.

Jim decides to cancel the gym membership he rarely uses and go for a walk every morning. The brisk daily walk improves his physical health, and time spent in fresh air and sunlight improves his emotional health, too. The money he saves from the membership improves his financial wellbeing. By combining his walk with prayer or meditation, he improves his spirituality.

Next, Jim decides to clean and declutter his home. Simplifying his home makes him feel good about his environment. His sense of peace and serenity improves his emotional health. He sells some things he doesn't need, improving his finances. He even decides to have a few friends over to his newly-organized space, improving his relationships.

Finally, Jim stops wasting so much time on social media and takes a class that leads to a better job. This decision has a positive effect on his intellectual, occupational, emotional and financial wellness.

I encourage you to draw your own Wellness Wheel. After graphing your level of wellbeing in each area, consider what decisions you could make to simplify those that are giving you trouble. As the late novelist, zen teacher and CIA agent Peter Matthiessen said, "Simplicity is the whole secret of wellbeing."