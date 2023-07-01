We live in a country blessed with great freedom, yet many Americans are enslaved by the chains of consumerism and debt. One of the greatest benefits of simplifying our lives is the financial freedom it can bring.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced in May that in the first quarter of 2023, Americans’ household debt set a record high of $17.05 trillion. Americans’ total credit card balance increased to $986 billion — almost one trillion dollars!

The average American’s credit card balance is currently $9,990. According to WalletHub, it would take more than 26 years to pay off a $10,000 credit card balance if paying the monthly minimum. If the card has a relatively low interest rate of 15%, add an extra $15,000 in interest.

Experts can explain how and why current economic conditions have contributed to rising debt, but that’s not much help to the average American who can do little about interest rates and inflation. What we can do is make a very intentional decision to intentionally break our chains to consumerism and debt.

Here are ten smart principles of simplicity that can help us reach financial freedom.

1. Recognize our Consumer Culture - According to Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and third wealthiest person in the world, “What consumerism really is, at its worst, is getting people to buy things that don’t actually improve their lives.” Enough said.

2. Be Aware of Advertising - According to an article at Forbes.com, the average person sees between 6,000 and 10,000 ads in a single day. By comparison, in 1970 the average person saw between 500 and 1,600 ads per day. There’s no surprise in the correlation between increased advertising and increased consumer debt.

3. Know the Purpose of Social Media - Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Snapchat and YouTube exist to make money from advertising revenue by directing personalized ads to its users.

4. Avoid Shopping as Entertainment - Shopatainment is a cute marketing buzzword that combines shopping and entertainment. The idea goes way beyond hanging out at the mall. Shopatainment is the future of marketing and will turn binge-watching into binge-shopping.

5. Enjoy Free Entertainment - When I think back to my childhood, I fondly remember all the things my sisters and I did to entertain ourselves. We spent hours reading, drawing, playing outside and using our imagination. We can save money and find simple joy in teaching our children these free pastimes and reclaiming them for ourselves.

6. Compare Down - Theodore Roosevelt said, “Comparison is the thief of joy.” Author Joshua Becker added that if we do compare our material possessions to others, we should compare down. Rather than look up to those who have more, take notice of those who have less yet remain joyful in their circumstances.

7. Embrace this Saying - There was a popular saying during the Great Depression, “Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without.” This mantra of simplicity is no longer the American way, but choosing to adopt it would go a long way in breaking the chains of consumerism and debt.

8. Make a Budget - This seems so simple, but everyone needs a budget. It can be scary, but ultimately freeing, to put on paper the hard facts about our household income, assets, debt and spending. As money expert Dave Ramsey said, “A budget lets you decide what is worth spending your money on.”

9. Be Grateful - Greek philosopher Epictetus said, “Wealth consists not in having great possessions, but in having few wants.” Getting off the consumer treadmill leads to more awareness and gratitude for how much we already.

10. Pay-Off Debt - It is no easy thing, but make a solid plan and commit to paying off your debt and avoiding debt in the future. As Forbes deputy editor, Rob Berger said, “The best thing money can buy is financial freedom.”