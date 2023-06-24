My husband and I sat in our backyard chatting at the end of a busy day. A few feet away, a bright red cardinal dined on sunflower seeds. A downy woodpecker hung on the suet feeder. A quintet of yellow finches dotted the thistle feeder, and perched on the top decorative finial was a rose-breasted grosbeak. Time stood still as we silently watched the birds and listened to their chorus in the dappled orange glow of the setting sun.

We were slow birding, according to Joan E. Strassmann author of Slow Birding — The Art and Science of Enjoying the Birds in Your Own Backyard. The ornithologist, who lives in St. Louis, wonders why many birdwatchers feel the need to travel far and wide to catch sight of rare and exotic species when there are many fascinating birds right in their own backyards.

I can't help but think how the idea of slow birding could be good practice for slowing down, stopping our hurried search for excitement elsewhere, and opening our eyes to what's right in front of us.

In 2004, author of In Praise of Slowness Carl Honore wrote, "In this media-drenched, channel-surfing, computer-gaming age, we have lost the art of doing nothing, of shutting out the background noise and distractions, of slowing down and simply being alone with our thoughts." I'm afraid, to the detriment of our wellbeing, we have only dialed up the speed of life since then.

We can apply the concept of slow birding to the rest of our lives in two ways. One, we can literally slow down our pace of living. Two, we can spend more time in our own backyard, so to speak.

Summer is a perfect time to experiment with slow living. We can take more deep breaths, move and talk more intentionally, and not fill every minute with activity. Instead of grabbing the phone to check, click and scroll, we can sit outside and daydream. And we can encourage the kids to do the same.

The other thing we can do is stay closer to home. Most of summer's quintessential activities like playing outside, sight-seeing, swimming, cook-outs and outdoor concerts can be experienced at a slower pace right at home or in our own neighborhoods and towns.

About birdwatching, Irish writer Robert Lynd said, "In order to see birds, become a part of the silence. One has to sit still — like a mystic and wait." In addition to gaining understanding and appreciation for our feathered friends, it's this stillness and silence slow birding will bring us.

Slow living, like slow birding, deepens our connection to nature, to others and to ourselves. Honore said, "The great benefit of slowing down is reclaiming the time and tranquility to make meaningful connections — with people, with culture, with work, with nature, with our own bodies and minds."