The late winter landscape was painted with a stark and limited palette. Only shades of black and gray were needed for wet tree trunks and the tangle of bare limbs against an endless graphite sky. A few strokes of green would capture the ever-faithful pines. Surprisingly, the artist would also need a touch of rich copper to paint the odd clusters of leaves still holding on in February.

Step into the scene and listen. You hear the brittle brown leaves shake like maracas, growing loud and lively in the blowing wind. Despite the cold, rain and snow, they dance and sing. Winter's harshness is no match for the perseverance of these leaves.

There's a scientific explanation why some trees retain their leaves through the winter. It's called marcescence, the withering and persistence of plant organs, such as leaves, that normally shed. In the Midwest, this phenomenon is most obvious in deciduous trees like oak, beech and hornbeam. Not being an arborist, I think those leaves that cling so tenaciously offer us some much-needed encouragement to keep holding on.

Sometimes we have to hold on to make it through a difficult time. "Holding on to hope when everything is dark, is the greatest test of faith," said educator Yasmin Mogahed. An exhausted caregiver struggles to get through another day. A devoted student faces an all-nighter during finals week. A patient counts down the number of chemo treatments. A broken heart takes time to heal. Life has its challenges, trials and grief, but we can't give up. We must hold on.

Sometimes we hold on in anticipation of something wonderful. A woman awaits the birth of her baby. A bride awaits her wedding day. A child awaits a birthday. A prayer is finally answered. Life is marked by joyous celebrations. The wait can be excruciating, but we have to be patient. French novelist Gustave Flaubert wrote, "Pleasure is found first in anticipation, later in memory." We must hold on.

Sometimes we're just holding on for the arrival of spring. Like marcescent leaves, we bravely turn our faces to another cold, gray day and cling a little tighter. The frosty wind grabs and shakes us, but we don't let go. We let it become the palette of the season, knowing that spring will faithfully return with all its color, just as it always does. Way back in the 1600s poet Anne Bradstreet wrote, "If we had no winter the spring would not be so pleasant." We must hold on.

We all have seasons in our lives that we simply have to wait out with courage and hope. These waiting times may last an hour, a few weeks or even years, but we hold on we must. The penny-colored leaves that dot the winter landscape show us the way.