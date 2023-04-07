Tomorrow is Easter, my favorite holiday of the year. As a child, I got positively giddy over spring flowers, pretty new dresses and baskets filled to the brim with colorful candy and treats from the Easter bunny. As I grew up, Easter remained a special day for more spiritual reasons, and I still love celebrating this holiday with some beautiful traditions.

When I was young, Easter morning began early with an Easter egg hunt in front of our little house in Mount Vernon. Come rain or shine, my sisters and I scoured our yard, baskets in hand, looking for eggs the Easter Bunny had hidden at the base of tulips, in tufts of new grass and in the crook of budding tree limbs. The eggs we hunted weren't the bright plastic ones. They were real hard-boiled eggs still smelling of vinegar from the familiar packaged dye we used each year.

Throughout history, people have given eggs to each other to celebrate spring as a representation of new life, fertility and rebirth. In medieval times, eating eggs was forbidden during Lent, making them a delicacy on Easter morning. For many Christians, an egg perfectly symbolizes Jesus' empty tomb. Many iconic images of Mary Magdalene depict her holding a red egg in her hand as she is said to have used an egg to tell people about Jesus' resurrection.

After our annual childhood egg hunt, my sisters and I put on our Easter dresses, Mary Jane shoes and white anklet socks and looked forward to our next tradition. Before going to church, my mom always served us hot crossed buns. The sweet, sticky buns were topped with white icing in the shape of a cross. We would joyfully sing the nursery rhyme, "Hot cross buns, hot cross buns, one a penny, two a penny, hot cross buns!"

In the Christian tradition, hot cross buns are served on Good Friday, the day Jesus was crucified according to the New Testament. The spices in the buns are said to represent those used to embalm Christ after his death. Some historical accounts report that Queen Elizabeth I considered hot cross buns too special to be eaten on just any day, so in 1592, she decreed they could only be sold on Good Friday and Christmas Day.

According to some sources, hot cross buns were probably first made to celebrate Eostre, the Germanic Goddess of Fertility after which the season of Easter is thought to be named. The four quarters of the cross on top of each bun was said to represent the phases of the moon, while the cross itself symbolized rebirth after winter. Personally, I enjoy learning about the history as much as I enjoy eating the delicious Easter treat.

Just a couple of years ago, I learned of an Easter tradition known as flowering the cross. My husband and I attended an Easter service at Friedens United Church of Christ in Irvington where our friend, Stacy Tate, is pastor. Church-goers who brought handfuls of flowers from their yards went to the front of the church and tucked individual stems of daffodils, azaleas, tulips and forsythia onto a large wooden cross.

Although this was the first time I'd experienced the tradition, flowering the cross dates back to the sixth century and is a common practice in Episcopal, Lutheran and other Protestant churches. Seeing that barren cross slowly transform, one flower at a time, into something so beautiful was one of the most profound experiences of my spiritual life.

The flowering of the cross represents the transition from Good Friday to Easter morning, from a mournful meditation of Jesus' death to the joyful celebration of his resurrection. Author Bonnie Smith Whitehouse writes, "Flowering the cross vividly transforms an instrument of torture and death into radiance and life."

Knowing how much I love Easter, and how much I miss the childhood traditions I later shared with my own children, my husband started a new tradition many years ago. Once we became empty-nesters, he decided to play Easter bunny and hide a dozen or so plastic eggs for me. Every Easter morning, I run around the house like an excited child finding eggs filled with little treats.

As faithfully as springtime brings rebirth, renewal and resurrection, tomorrow a husband will hold an Easter egg hunt for his 60-year-old wife. As much as any sacred Easter tradition, this little act is what the season is all about — love.