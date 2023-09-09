Every time I take a walk through my neighborhood and down the main strip of our little town, I notice a fair amount of trash littering the way. I mostly come across fast food wrappers and cups, receipts, cigarette butts and a disturbing number of single-serving plastic bottles of Fireball, a trendy brand of cinnamon whiskey.

Many times I'd thought about picking up trash on my daily walk, but I hadn't actually brought a garbage bag and done it. One morning this summer, three large fast food bags stuffed with remnants of big greasy meals lay in the middle of the sidewalk. I stepped over them with a sigh. My conscience made me turn around, pick up the mess, walk across a nearby parking lot and toss it all into a trashcan with a look of disgust but a feeling of satisfaction.

The very next day I was listening to the news and for the first time heard about plogging. It's a recreational activity originating in Sweden that combines jogging with picking up litter. The word is a portmanteau combining the Swedish verbs jog and ploka upp (meaning pick up) to form a new verb plogga, from which the word plogging derives. An estimated two million people plog every day. Bikers have started pliking and walkers like me are plalking.

Plogging began in Stockholm, Sweden around 2016 and has since spread to other countries. In Spain, there is a plogging revolution with the aim of promoting sports and environmental care. In West Sussex, England, author David Sedaris was honored for his daily habit of walking 60,000 steps a day while picking up rubbish. The Keep America Beautiful organization is promoting plogging throughout the country, including a Trashercize program in Tennessee.

As far as exercise goes, the activity adds a variety of body movements including bending, squatting and stretching to the main action of running, hiking or walking. More importantly, plogging, pliking and plalking clean up our environment and draw attention to the problem of littering.

I'm reminded of other memorable anti-litter campaigns in my lifetime. The first began in 1963 with a shady-looking character known as the Litterbug. In my elementary school days, Woodsy Owl told me to "Give a Hoot! Don't Pollute!" In 1971, there was a television commercial portraying a Native American who sheds a single tear at the site of pollution and litter overtaking the land. Each of those campaigns effectively taught me not to litter. I hope this Swedish movement does the same for younger generations.

As long as we're thinking about the health of our bodies and our planet, let me share what I read about those ubiquitous bottles of Fireball. According to an article on Delish.com titled "8 Reasons You Should Never Drink Fireball," it is a low-brow embarrassment to alcohol, tastes like Red Hots soaked in water and leads to terrible decisions, apparently including wanton littering. So I think I'll stick to plalking and picking up those trashy little bottles rather than drinking them.