Toby Moore | Admit when you're wrong

A few months back, I went to the hardware store to pick up a few drill bits to drill a hole in my sink to install a new water filtration system. I came back home and got to work. It was going to be a hectic day with a lot to do. When I finished, I wanted to head to the gym for a quick workout, but when I got in my car, the dashboard display told me that the key wasn't in range and the car wouldn't start. No problem, "I'll just grab my key fob!"

I went inside and checked all the usual places, but I couldn't find it anywhere. An hour later, the search continued. I was frantically checking the garbage disposal, the refrigerator, the freezer, the garage, under my sleeping orange cat Riley. I was pulling bags of garbage out of the garbage bin and setting them in my front seat, hoping the car would start, which would mean I accidentally threw it away; when that didn't work, all kinds of insane thoughts passed through my head. "Maybe I dropped it at the front door, and when the delivery man dropped off my order, he stole it and is coming back tonight to steal my car … or maybe I flushed it down the toilet!"

Finally, I realized that it had to be my brother. He was here earlier, and one time he accidentally mistook my phone for his and took it home with him, so he must have accidentally taken my key.

I called him and politely told him that he must have taken it. He said, "I didn't accidentally take it, and besides, I didn't even come in the house!" Well, it didn't matter. I knew he took it by accident. It was the only logical explanation. After a couple more hours, I started to give up. In one last attempt, I checked the spot I had already checked dozens of times; to my surprise, there it was. It was hiding under a piece of paper. How did I not check that?

I finally moved forward with my day, but I didn't call my brother to admit I was wrong. I had trouble with it. Why? Maybe because he had taken my phone before, it was logical to think it was him again. Eventually, I admitted I was wrong, but it wasn't easy. Why?

When we cling to a belief, an ideology, a cause, a favorite political party, a sports team, or even a fictional reason for our lost keys, most of us feel the urge to protect that belief, and when somebody challenges our view, and we find out we are wrong, it's tough to admit. It might be because being right boosts the ego and makes us feel superior — being wrong makes us feel like we don't measure up. That's unrealistic, we are all wrong sometimes.

I know politicians will rarely admit when they are wrong. While that may work for politics, it doesn't work well in real life. There were times I've been in heated debates with friends, and when I ended up being on the losing side, it was hard to admit, but when I did, it cleared the air, and we were both able to relax. If you can't admit you're wrong, it can prevent the relationship from moving forward.

When we are stuck and seeking change in our life, sometimes that can only happen when we acknowledge that we are wrong. Its possible things will remain unchanged if we never admit it.

Suppose you've done something you weren't supposed to do. It's much better to admit it early on than rationalizing it and letting it turn into a big fight when someone eventually finds out.

Dale Carnegie said this, "There is a certain amount of satisfaction in having the courage to admit one's errors. It not only clears the air of guilt and defensiveness, but it also helps to solve the problem created by the error ... let's admit our mistakes quickly and with enthusiasm."

Don't be afraid to admit when you're wrong; we're only human after all.

Toby Moore is a columnist, the star of Emmy-Nominated A Separate Peace, and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He may be reached at positivelyspeaking1@yahoo.com.

