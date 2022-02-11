Toby Moore | Choose to be happy

People usually allow circumstances to determine how they feel. Everyone has at many points allowed the events of the day to decide whether or not they have a good day. Sometimes the morning goes like this: We wake up late for work, as we scramble around trying to leave the house, and we say to ourselves, "Today is going to be a terrible day!"

After arriving at work, and missing the important meeting, the rest of the morning is in recovery mode. Sometimes the day gets worse, and sometimes it doesn't, but the negative thoughts persist, "Today is a bad day!" When this happens, we are allowing circumstances to determine how we feel. The thoughts run through our minds, "What happened to my life? Why am I not where I want to be? How come bad things always happen to me? Why am I always the one who messes up? Why didn't I get the promotion? Why am I not making more money? Why am I so unhappy?"

In fifth grade, I had a series of bad days. I came home one day and complained to my mom and dad about how bad my days were. They listened to me and responded by telling me it would get better, but it never did. Then one morning, my dad decided to drive me to school. As we pulled up to the front door, he asked me to repeat after him, "I will have a good day today." I remember saying, "How do you know I'll have a good day?" His response was, "you're the one who decides whether your day is good or bad. Just try it. Tell yourself that you'll have a good day and see what happens." With the openness of a child, I repeated, "I will have a good day today." I accepted his challenge and eagerly wanted to know if his strategy would work. As the day went on, I was surprised that the day was running smoothly. When he picked me back up from school, I happily jumped into the car, and he asked me, "Well? How did it go? Did you have a good day?" Excitedly I said, "My day was great!" With a knowing smile, he replied, "See! I told you that if you set out with the intention to have a good day, then you would!"

I always remember that lesson. I eventually realized that the day went well because I expected good things to happen. I trusted my father's approach and, as a result, ended up focusing on the good things that happened that day rather than the bad ones.

I was a happy person for many years after that day because I chose to be happy. SADLY, as I got older and the troubles came, I was quickly thrown off course. I spent many years letting daily events determine how I felt. I allowed myself to be a victim of circumstance.

Even when you're determined to be happy, bad things will still happen. Even when you wake up in the morning and tell yourself, "Today is going to be a great day!" It doesn't mean you won't encounter adverse incidents. The secret is that when you're determined to have a good day, you won't dwell on the negative occurrences; you'll dwell on the positive ones. You'll expect that good thing will come, and even if they don't always, you'll view the events with a half-glass full mentality — which will open your mind up to new possibilities.

There will be delays to our plans, and there will be betrayals by people that can force us into despair. When these things occur, we usually feel that things will never change. We must continually remind ourselves that we are determined to be happy. Our will can indeed overcome any negative emotion.

If you're putting off your happiness until you have the life you want, it probably will never happen. Instead, wake up every day with the expectation that the day will be great, you'll begin to view life in a new light, and things will start to change in your favor.

Toby Moore is a columnist, the star of Emmy - Nominated A Separate Peace, and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He may be reached at positivelyspeaking1@yahoo.com.

