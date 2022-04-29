Toby Moore | Get your motivation back

How often have you set out to accomplish a goal and lost motivation? If you're like me, it's happened a lot. We work very hard for some time only to feel tired, uninspired, and burned out, later on, finding it hard to continue.

Sometimes the goal is so big that it's easy to give up; so hard to accomplish that letting things take our focus is easy. Who can blame us? Life is hectic! Many different people, projects, and interests pull us in dozens of directions.

It's amazing how computers have made our lives easier. Computers can do so many things that people used to do. With the help of computers, we should have more time for ourselves, and maybe we do; but there are also more distractions.

We can keep up with what's going on with our friends, family, and people we don't even know through social media.

There are tons of new shows on tv today, more than ever before. With all the latest streaming services coming online, there is a need and never-ending hunger for new content. New shows are made like never before. The entertainment opportunities are endless.

In the same way we need to eat to keep our energy levels up, we also need to keep our mental and emotional lives fed. We feed our physical bodies with food, and we feed our minds and emotions with everything else.

When you're watching the latest tv series, listening to music, reading the news, spending time with friends and family, you're feeding yourself. I've found people often don't recognize that even the thoughts we think are feeding us.

In the same way that some foods are unhealthy for our physical bodies, some mental foods are harmful to our minds. A good question to ask yourself is, what am I feeding my thought life? Are you spending time with people who bring you down? Are you watching things on the internet that make you feel depressed and uninspired? Are you listening to music that leaves you feeling negative? Are you thinking thoughts that cause discouragement? Are you dwelling on the negativity of the past?

Everything we do feeds us. How often do you spend time providing yourself with things that keep you motivated and on track? We must nurture our motivation; it isn't permanent. It's challenging for anyone to stay inspired for long unless they renew their motivation daily.

There have been times when I've worked hard to get to a particular place in life, and a few months to a year later, I realized I wasn't as motivated as I used to be. What happened? I was giving my attention to things that didn't positively feed me. I wasn't feeding my destiny.

It reminds me of the old saying, "Garbage in, garbage out." What we put into our minds will indeed produce an outcome. When you fill your mind with things that bring you down, it will negatively affect you.

My dad was a very motivated person. Some have asked me how he could have so much energy and enthusiasm for his dreams and goals. As a family member, I saw times when he was tired and unmotivated, but he didn't stay that way for long.

One thing he always did was to make sure he spent time getting inspired. He read, watched, and listened to things that fed his motivation. Whenever he picked me up from school or a sporting event, he was always listening to something that inspired him. Often it was a motivational speaker or uplifting music. He didn't spend his time feeding negativity; he spent his time feeding positivity.

Maybe you've lost your motivation or lost belief in yourself. Don't beat yourself up. It's normal and happens to us all. The good news is you don't have to stay where you are. I believe that you can accomplish your goals. Little by little, surround yourself with people who feed your inspiration. Spend time filling your mind with motivation and thoughts of victory. When you make this a daily practice, you'll find what you need to take you to the next level.

Toby Moore is a columnist, the star of Emmy-Nominated A Separate Peace, and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He may be reached at positivelyspeaking1@yahoo.com.

