Toby Moore | Hope: To expect with confidence

Most of us are hoping for things. Hoping to meet someone special, hoping to get a new job, hoping our business works out, hoping our loved ones break the addiction, hoping to hear good news from the doctor.

There are a few definitions of hope in the dictionary. One description says: to want something to happen or be true and think that it could possibly happen or be true.

Another definition is: a wish or desire that something will occur.

Those two definitions, it seems to me, are the way most people use the word hope today.

“I hope I get the job.”, “I hope things work out.”, “I hope I get a raise.”, “I hope to be cancer-free.”, “I hope I get a puppy for Christmas!”, “I hope we win the game….”

These are merely wishes. They might happen, they might not happen, and it's a passive way to approach a desire. It doesn’t require anything of you.

There is another definition of hope: to expect with confidence.

This type of hope requires you to believe with a confident expectation. It requires you to have faith; It’s active, not passive.

A lot of people like to say, “I hope for the best but expect the worst.” Sadly it seems that’s how a large portion of people live their lives.

I had a friend who was fond of saying, “I always expect the worst to happen, so that way I’m never disappointed.”

Upon contemplating what he was saying, I began to realize, whether he knew it or not, what he was saying was, “I expect to live a life of disappointment.” or “I hope the worst happens; that way, I’m never disappointed.”

When you have that type of mindset, you're satisfied when every disappointment occurs because it’s a reassurance that you’re correct.

Disappointment becomes a reward!

Sure, bad things happen, and preparing for the worst outcome could be a wise thing to do, but to expect disappointment around every corner is a road that leads to a lifetime of dissatisfaction.

A different and better way to hope and expect with confidence is to predict the best possible outcome, expect to win, expect success, expect good health, and accomplish your goals.

Do you think winners ever hope to lose? Does Tom Brady walk out onto the field hoping and expecting not to get a Super Bowl ring?

One of his best quotes is, “You wanna know which ring is my favorite? The next one.”

That’s powerful!

He may be blessed with fantastic football abilities, but I would be shocked if he had a hope and confident expectation that disappointment lurked around every corner. Some of his quotes say precisely the opposite.

“If you want to perform at the highest level, then you have to prepare at the highest level.”

If you’re preparing to perform at the highest level, then you’re hoping and expecting the best possible performance.

A lot of you reading this are probably thinking, “Yeah, Yeah, but I’m not Tom Brady, and I’ve never won at anything like he does, so why should I hope and expect the best possible outcome? It’s not realistic.”

I get that. I’ve spent large parts of my life expecting the worst. When I lived with that attitude, things never got better; they only got worse. I was unhappy, irritated, pessimistic, lost, and unable to see that my thoughts were the cause of it all. I was so far from my dreams and goals I didn’t think I’d ever find my way back.

The only time things ever turned around and moved in a direction I wanted for my life was when I changed my thinking and began hoping and confidently expecting for the best! Now, after many years with this attitude, I'm happier than I’ve ever been, and I’m closer to accomplishing my dreams than ever before.

It's never too late to become the best version of you.

Toby Moore is a columnist, the star of Emmy - Nominated A Separate Peace, and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He may be reached at positivelyspeaking1@yahoo.com.

