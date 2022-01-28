Toby Moore | Signs and visions

In the mid-1400s in France, Joan of Arc, a teenager who was continually engaged in prayer, began hearing what she said were the voices of angels, which she called her "counsels." She claimed that the Archangel Michael told her that God had given her a critical mission that would involve the fate of France.

Michael told her she was needed to help expel France's enemies, the English, and install Charles VII as the rightful King. In her visions, Joan was instructed to meet with Charles the VII.

After many failed attempts, she finally gained entrance to Charles VII court and promised him that she would soon witness Charles crowned the King of France. Against his better judgment, Charles gave Joan armor, weapons, a horse, and a whole army to lead. After leading her soldiers into many swift battles and helping to strategize with French military commanders, the English were expelled from France. Charles VII did become King just as Joan said he would, and this all occurred before Joan's 19th birthday.

In 1829, there was a former congressman from Tennessee: Sam Houston.

A white man who was an adopted member of the Cherokee tribe and married a Cherokee woman was leaving his home state of Tennessee forever. On the deck of a riverboat bound for Texas, he felt depressed and empty; he was about to commit suicide. At that time, he said, "I was in an agony of despair, strongly tempted to leap overboard and end my worthless life. At that moment, an eagle swooped down near my head, and then, soaring aloft with the wildest screams, was lost in the rays of the setting sun. I knew then that a great destiny waited for me in the West."

After the fall of the Alamo to the Mexican Army led by Santa Ana, Sam led an undisciplined army to win a stunning victory over Santa Anna at the Battle of San Jacinto, and he became the first President of Texas.

During the late 1870s, a confederation of northwestern Native American Tribes was at war against the U.S. Army. Sitting Bull, a great Lakota warrior, and Chief, gave thanks and sought guidance from his creator while performing what was called "The Sun Dance." He described a vision in which he saw American soldiers "as thick as grasshoppers." Falling upside down into the Lakota camp, which he and his people took as a sign that a major victory would be won against the U.S. Army.

One fateful day in 1876, General George Armstrong Custer badly miscalculated. With a couple hundred men, Custer charged on horseback into a Native American village in southern Montana, which encamped an estimated 2000 warriors, armed with superior repeating rifles, led by Sitting Bull. After a brutal fight that lasted about two hours, Custer and his men suffered a bloody defeat, which became known as Custer's Last Stand or The Battle of Little Bighorn.

People search for signs, symbols, and visions in desperate and unsure times. Caught in a difficult situation, wanting to make the right decision, hoping to meet the right person, worried about choosing the right career path, many of us will seek guidance from above. Unfortunately, or maybe, fortunately, some of us never receive the sought-after sign, which itself could be a sign.

History is littered with people who have claimed to see signs and visions that confirmed they would do great things. Did Joan of Arc speak to the Archangel Michael, or was she insane? When Sam Houston was saved from suicide by a screeching eagle, did that mean he was meant for great things, or did he derive false meaning from a random event? Is it true that Sitting Bull saw a vision from the spirit realm, or was he just visualizing an outcome for what he hoped would happen?

One thing is for sure. They were wholeheartedly convinced of the success of their mission. When you find yourself at the crossroads looking for a sign, no matter how you move forward, do so with unwavering faith, don't look back. As you move closer to the target, do not back off, stoke the fire inside, cast aside all doubt, and press forward with confidence in your every step.

Toby Moore is a columnist, the star of Emmy - Nominated A Separate Peace, and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He may be reached at positivelyspeaking1@yahoo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0