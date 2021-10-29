Toby Moore | Ten years from now

When my dad told me four years ago, he was going to be a syndicated columnist. I gave it little thought. I had confidence that he could do anything he wanted.

I didn’t know much about his column. He was calling it Positively Speaking! and it was about having a positive mindset. That was nothing new to me; as far back as I can remember, he promoted thinking positively. He was a motivational speaker for a time.

I was a busy kid and was involved in many different sports. Whenever my dad drove me to practice, he’d pop in a cassette tape or a CD, and we listened to Zig Ziglar, Tony Robbins, Jim Rohn, Norman Vincent Peale, Napoleon Hill, and many more. I would’ve rather listened to some 80’s hair bands instead; I pretended not to hear, but I was listening.

As I grew older, I began to listen to them myself. In college, I was reading the books I’d heard about in the car with my dad.

He was a big thinker - he taught me that anything was possible as long as I believed and worked hard.

It’s been three months since he passed away. He always kept a positive attitude about dying. If you were a fan of his columns, you probably remember that he didn’t accept that he would die soon. He planned on living a few years longer.

About 10 days before he died, he asked me to continue writing his column on his behalf. It wasn’t something I envisioned myself doing. I was apprehensive, but how do you tell your dying father no?

It wasn’t easy figuring out who all of his contacts were with the newspapers. By the time I agreed to fulfill his wish to continue the column, he didn’t have the energy to teach me how to get it to the editors every week.

Sometimes I post links to his old columns on social media. They consistently receive many more likes than mine. If you were a fan of my dad's columns, after reading my first few, you probably thought to yourself, “this kid doesn’t have anywhere to go but up!”

I’ve enjoyed getting to know a couple of his old friends through this process. Lynda, with a “y,” is of great encouragement; she will laugh when she reads that! Hi Lynda!

Another is a lady named Judith. I thought she was an editor for a newspaper for the first couple of weeks.

She emailed me about how to be a better writer. She gave great advice; after a few emails, I figured out she was a writing friend of my dad’s and not a newspaper editor. She and my father shared a love for writing.

Judith recently recommended I write a column about how my dad might have been if he lived another 10 years.

That's a tricky thing to write.

He was very excited about the company we started, Cubestream. He and our partner Ted helped to develop it from the beginning. He had big plans to make it an international company.

We would have gone on a couple of family road trips. We planned on doing one earlier this year, but he was too sick. He wanted to go out west to see the mountains and the buffalo like we did when I was young.

He would’ve enjoyed seeing his two grandsons Caleb and Noah, graduate from high school — they were everything to him.

He may have even started lifting weights again. When I was a child, he was a big weight lifter and was very strong.

As he grew older and became more affectionate and he made sure to let us know how much he loved us.

In his final year, he frequently wrote emails to my two siblings and me telling us things about his life we never knew to help us understand him better.

It’s hard to say all the things he might have done if he lived another ten years, but one thing I do know - he would have continued to be more loving, affectionate, and caring.

Love you, Dad.

Toby Moore is a columnist, the star of Emmy - Nominated A Separate Peace, and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He may be reached at positivelyspeaking1@yahoo.com.

