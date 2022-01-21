Toby Moore | The Gateway Process Part 2

Last week, I started to unravel a formerly classified document called "The Analysis and Assessment of the Gateway Process" written in 1983 by Lieutenant Colonel Wayne M. Mcdonnel, whom we will refer to as Wayne. Wayne was tasked by the U.S. Army to study The Gateway Process and its relation to national defense. The Gateway Process is a technique developed by the Monroe Institute from the 1960s through the 1980s. I will do a quick recap, but it will be helpful for you to go back and read last week's edition if you haven’t already.

I find this document fascinating for two reasons; first is because I often talk about positive thinking and the power of the human mind, and this document discusses concepts of our reality and powers of the human mind that even if only 10% of it was accurate, it's enough to change the way we think about ourselves dramatically, our capabilities, and the world in which we live. The second reason is that the US Army considered The Gateway Process important enough to study for many years and keep classified for over 20 years.

To learn The Gateway Process, the practitioner must understand a few things. First, there is no such thing as matter — everything is energy. Second, the only thing in the universe that is not energy is consciousness. Third, the entire universe is a hologram of unbelievable complexity.

The Gateway Process teaches participants how to meditate with specific sound frequencies and visualization techniques to bring the practitioner into a meditational state known as Hemi-Sync. Hemi-Sync occurs when both the left and right hemispheres of the brain are synchronized.

Synchronizing both hemispheres of the brain is not something that humans do naturally. Somebody who has practiced Zen meditation for 20 years or more can quickly achieve Hemi-Sync. The Gateway Process can teach a dedicated practitioner how to Hemi-Sync within a week or two.

Some say that just one person who knows how to achieve a state of Hemi-Sync can do more damage to an opposing force than an entire army. Perhaps this is why the military was so interested in analyzing this technique and have probably developed a more advanced method of their own.

Some claims in this document are controversial and hard to comprehend, but I’ll briefly go over them before getting to my main point of interest.

According to this document, The Gateway Process teaches the practitioner to access the infinite information stored within the universal hologram to solve any problem, change reality, heal life-threatening injuries, separate from their physical body to witness things happening in another part of the world, the universe, other dimensions, interact with other forms of consciousness within these dimensions, and even time travel, viewing the past, and the future.

One of the things I often write about is living above your present circumstances. I've learned through life experience, reading many books on positive thinking, in particular, the works of Joe Dispenza, that if you can see a vision of the future you'd like to have, combine the vision with intense positive emotion, and maintain that vision and feeling for long enough, you will accomplish your goal.

The Gateway Process confirms this through a technique called Patterning, "... The patterning technique recognizes that since consciousness is the source of all reality, our thoughts have the power to influence the development of reality… If those thoughts can be projected with adequate intensity…however, the more complicated the objective sought, and the more radically it departs from our current reality, the more time the universal hologram will need to reorient our reality….”

What’s the take-away? Believe and have faith! If you’re determined to accomplish your dreams, then you must believe that you’ve already completed them in a future timeline. As often as you can, visualize yourself achieving the desired outcome, allow yourself to feel the feelings of success. If you can do that for long enough — it will be given to you.

Toby Moore is a columnist, the star of Emmy - Nominated A Separate Peace, and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He may be reached at positivelyspeaking1@yahoo.com.

