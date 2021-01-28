Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to prep sports, thumbs down to De Soto's only bank closing

Thumbs up to the Jackson County Housing Authority's partnership with PCs for People, through which they are distributing hundreds of computers and mobile internet hotspots to public housing residents. PCs for People refurbishes recycled business electronics to offer technology to low-income households. Alexandra Hamilton reached out to the organization to provide 500 computers and 75 hotspots to Jackson County Housing Authority residents. The project was funded through local sponsorships: For $20, a sponsor could gift a computer to a resident, and for $15, they could give a hotspot. Residents must meet income requirements to qualify, and they can keep each donated item they receive. One such resident is Aaron Freeman, who lives in a JCHA complex in Murphysboro and is attending John A. Logan College online. He was either using Hamilton's computer if she was in her office, going to the library, or going to his mother's house to do schoolwork. Now, he can work on his classwork in his own time. The pandemic has shown us how vital access to technology is. Kudos to Hamilton for taking the initiative to help residents access the tools we all need especially in these times of remote school and work.
Thumbs down to the news that De Soto's only bank is planning to close. Village President John Evans told The Southern that village leadership was informed in December that First Mid Bank and Trust would be closing its De Soto branch in April. If no other bank comes to town to replace First Mid, De Soto will be without a bank for the first time in more than a century. The bank first opened in 1920, and when it was threatened with closure i the 1950s, residents chartered Bank of De Soto. Evans said the town's high percentage of elderly residents don't have computers or smartphones to access online banking, and Village Board member Jennifer Morgan said familiarity with a local bank branch creates trust that's lacking at an ATM or large banking center. The village has formed an ad hoc committee to look into ways to draw another bank to the small town. We wish them luck.
Thumbs up to the return of prep sports to Southern Illinois. Now that the region has entered Phase 4 of the state's coronavirus plan, prep sports can resume with limited spectators and with players and fans wearing masks. The Illinois High School Association on Wednesday announced its revised sports calendar for the remainder of the school year, and it's certainly about to be a busy season for high school athletes, coaches and athletic directors. "We are incredibly grateful for what lies ahead of us," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said Wednesday. "We are glad to have a plan in place so that the kids can compete against one another, which was the aim of the board." We are glad for a return to the activities we all enjoy. Let's remain vigilant against the virus' spread so we can keep it that way.
Thumbs up to the Jackson County state's attorney's amnesty program for outstanding traffic warrants. State's Attorney Joseph Cervantez announced the initiative through a news release last week. He said he knows some residents get caught in a cycle of unpaid fines, warrants and eventually a suspended license. "This cycle places a great deal of economic hardship on individuals in our community," he said. The program gives people with outstanding traffic warrants the opportunity to resolve their cases without fear of arrest and without the expense of posting a cash bond. There are set times for defendants to appear in Zoom court to ask the court to quash, or void, their outstanding warrant, and the state's attorney's office won't object to the request. After a warrant is quashed, a future court date is set without the necessity for cash bond or other feeds. For more information, call the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office at 618-687-7200. We commend Cervantez, the court and the police departments working on this initiative for working to give people a fresh start.