Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to prep sports, thumbs down to De Soto's only bank closing

Thumbs up to the Jackson County Housing Authority's partnership with PCs for People, through which they are distributing hundreds of computers and mobile internet hotspots to public housing residents. PCs for People refurbishes recycled business electronics to offer technology to low-income households. Alexandra Hamilton reached out to the organization to provide 500 computers and 75 hotspots to Jackson County Housing Authority residents. The project was funded through local sponsorships: For $20, a sponsor could gift a computer to a resident, and for $15, they could give a hotspot. Residents must meet income requirements to qualify, and they can keep each donated item they receive. One such resident is Aaron Freeman, who lives in a JCHA complex in Murphysboro and is attending John A. Logan College online. He was either using Hamilton's computer if she was in her office, going to the library, or going to his mother's house to do schoolwork. Now, he can work on his classwork in his own time. The pandemic has shown us how vital access to technology is. Kudos to Hamilton for taking the initiative to help residents access the tools we all need especially in these times of remote school and work.