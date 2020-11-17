Wall Street Journal: How Biden can heal the nation's divisions

This editorial was published in the Nov. 10 edition of The Wall Street Journal.

Joe Biden said Saturday night that after the election “this is the time to heal in America.” In that spirit, and to be constructive, we thought we’d offer a couple of suggestions for what you might call the healing agenda. These aren’t major policy concessions, but they would have symbolic political significance.

The former Vice President could start by ending government harassment of the Little Sisters of the Poor. That’s the order of nuns who have objected for a decade to being forced to cover contraception and abortifacients in their health-care plan under ObamaCare.

In July the Supreme Court upheld a Trump Administration rule granting the nuns a religious exemption to the mandate, but Mr. Biden criticized the ruling and vowed to restore the “Obama-Biden policy that existed before the (2014 Supreme Court) Hobby Lobby ruling.” Dropping the attempt to coerce these nuns against their beliefs wouldn’t threaten ObamaCare. But it would be an important gesture to religious Americans that Mr. Biden is going to lower the temperature in the culture war.