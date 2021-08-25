Guest View | Ann Brunett: Trade wars worsen shipping crisis

Given the shipping crisis, the added costs are too much. Every dollar we’re spending to pay the added costs of tariffs is another dollar we can’t reinvest in our employees and our business.

And now, even despite acknowledging in the past that the trade war was harmful and shortsighted, President Joe Biden has so far failed to bring it to an end. It’s unsustainable, and President Biden needs to work with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai to repeal the tariffs that are still in effect.

It is a simple fact that Americans are buying more goods from Asia than ever as our appetite for imported merchandise continues to grow. Attempts to stem the growth of imports in favor of domestic products – the trade war chief among them – have failed. Despite this, importers are still being forced to pay double and triple what they normally would to get the goods that Americans demand, thanks to the taxes created by the tariffs. The Biden administration needs to show it is prepared to relieve small businesses of the additional taxes they’re paying when importing Chinese goods – the very goods that American consumers crave.