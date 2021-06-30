Guest View | Carl Flowers: Reopening will test our resolve to fully defeat COVID-19

It's been several weeks since the state of Illinois entered COVID-19 Phase 5, effectively opening without restrictions. It means we have made tremendous progress in treating people who were infected with COVID-19 and getting a significant percentage of people vaccinated – in fact, at least two thirds of Illinoisans have received at least one dose. Reopening is already boosting the state economy and our collective spirits as we resume in-person activities and return to a sense of normalcy in our lives.
Still, I’m concerned about how the reopening will impact our most vulnerable communities, particularly the Black and Brown communities that we serve. Unfortunately, there still remains a sizable amount of vaccine hesitancy, or as we in the community health space prefer to reference it, vaccine ‘questioning.’ According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, only nine percent of black people and 13 percent of Latinos have been fully vaccinated in the state of Illinois. Early indicators have been shown to link higher infection and death rates among people of color to less access, higher rates of preexisting conditions, higher percentages of front-line workers, and health inequities (i.e., disparities in access to healthcare). These factors are still true and now, vaccine questioning and virus variants have also come into play and could be a major factor in continued higher infection rates as we resume in-person, summer activities.
As an Illinois Public Health Association, Pandemic Health Navigator Program (PHNP) supervisor, part of my role is to connect people to resources they need if they get infected. Resources, such as access to food and medicine and assistance with utilities or rent if they’ve been out of work due to COVID-19 are among the support available under the Pandemic Navigator Health Program (HelpGuideThrive.org). The other part of my role is to inform and support people in making a plan to get vaccinated and ultimately getting the vaccine. This has proven more challenging.
In fact, my own thirty-six-year-old son expressed reservations despite my encouragement to get vaccinated. He finally made the decision to get the vaccine to avoid being stigmatized at his worksite as not having been vaccinated. Yes, there is an enormous amount of misinformation, but the lack of trust in systems that have traditionally not been there for disadvantaged African Americans is real and we need to acknowledge it. We can’t always assume concerns over vaccines comes from a lack of information; there is simply mistrust in that information.
So what can we do? I believe we must continue efforts to build trust and share our stories. When local community leaders, church leaders, community-based organizations, and our allies in health care share their experience, we can learn from each other and dispel some of the myths around the vaccine. Side effects, when they occur, are generally mild and temporary. The vaccine is not deadly, in fact, it can be a lifesaver, as it has proven effective in overwhelmingly lowering infection and spread, and it’s not part of a larger conspiracy to infect us with something else. These are some of the myths we can prove wrong but only with time, trust and sharing our stories. Further, we must make it as easy as possible for community members to get vaccinated. We need to schedule pop up sites at events, community centers, restaurants, barber and beauty shops, wherever and whatever it takes. This is our SHOT. Let’s not miss our SHOT!
Carl Flowers is an emeritus professor at Southern Illinois University and Carbondale Branch NAACP Pandemic Health Navigator Program supervisor.