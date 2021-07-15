Guest view | Dr. Haresh Sawlani: Innovations in medicine should be the norm post COVID-19

The development of the COVID-19 vaccine in such a short time is in and of itself a remarkable achievement, but the distribution of the vaccine has proven to be a difficult challenge. Utilizing pharmacists to vaccinate has helped to get the vaccine out quickly and efficiently and as importantly – safely.

About nine out of every 10 people live within five miles of community pharmacist, which makes pharmacies a great location to get a vaccine. The convenience factor is especially important to minorities. The vaccine hesitancy among minority communities is well-documented. According to a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll, just 63% of black adults say they would likely get the COVID-19 vaccine while 70 percent of whites and 78 percent of Hispanics said they were likely to get the vaccine. The last thing we need to do is to make it harder for minorities to get vaccinated.

Science and technology have helped us navigate the COVID-19 crisis and it will be science and technology that will help us get through the next healthcare crisis and there will most certainly be another healthcare crisis in the not-too-distant future.

We would be well-served to look at the successful policies that have been so valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic and build on those successes. Tele-medicine works and allowing pharmacists to vaccinate has also worked.