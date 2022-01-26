Guest View | Jan Wilder: Attention: Alert to the public regarding the fate of our Shawnee National Forest

In 1985, I was one of a group of concerned citizens who launched a decade-long battle for the last Shawnee blocks of 100-year-old grandparent hardwood trees and thousands of acres of Loblolly Pines. The pines, which were planted in the 1930s to heal a burned out land, are now fostering a regenerating hardwood tree and songbird nursery. We learned the United States Forest Service, in the 1970s and 1980s, had been decimating the only national forest public land habitat in Illinois! It had been a refuge for nesting neo-tropical migratory songbirds, federally endangered Indiana bats, rare plants and insects, a place of soothing inspiration, tourism economy, and our greatest natural ally for carbon sequestration! The USFS had already cleared Alexander County, in southwestern Illinois, of Shawnee Hardwood ridgetops and hollows, with no public input. In 1990, the USFS set their sights on Fairview, the northern end of the last contiguous public land hardwood forest corridor on the west side, in Jackson County. It was the disastrous Fall of 1991, as they hauled Fairview away. In 1992, the USFS logged the Whoopie Cat Lake Hardwood Habitat in Hardin County, and in 1995, the USFS logged Cripps Bend, which was the Heart of the west side Shawnee Forest corridor. Then Federal Judge Phil Gilbert, with his landmark federal court ruling, stopped the USFS in their tracks. After years of appeals, law suits, protest camps, widespread media coverage, public arrests, lobbying trips to Washington D.C., and growing public support for preservation, Shawnee logging was halted.

For the last 26 years, we've enjoyed a logging free Shawnee peace. I regret to say the USFS is back with devastating plans. With the deadly Fall of 2021, they have cleared Huge Loblolly Pine stands and are planning Huge Hardwood timber sales, including the Lake Kinkaid woodlands! The triple threat plan includes tax-payer funded commercial logging of the last left-standing public Shawnee Forest habitat, massive burn projects, and widespread poison herbicide applications.

But wait! There is a way to stop the USFS! President Joe Biden could and should quickly proclaim Shawnee peace with a presidential proclamation of the “Paul Simon Shawnee Songbird National Monument,” honoring his old friend, Senator Paul Simon and his beloved 263,000 acre Southern Illinois forest jewel. Biden witnessed his former partner, President Obama, as he aggressively utilized the presidential authority granted him by the Antiquities Act of 1906! He preserved one half billion acres which are rare, scientifically rich, culturally valuable and irreplaceable natural sites, rescuing them from destructive industrial threats. Seventeen presidents have stepped up to the plate since President Teddy Roosevelt saved the Grand Canyon from mining management in 1908. They each chose to preserve a wide variety of fragile forest ecosystems and other national treasures, resulting in a lasting legacy of 129 national monuments across the nation. The Antiquities Act gives Biden the power to proclaim permanent protection for historical landmarks and irreplaceable environmental riches. It's an action that our Illinois elected officials could and should support. They could and should unite with one voice to ask Biden to act now, to add his name to the list of presidents who have done the right thing for endangered natural wonders, while preserving a priceless heritage treasure for our children and grandchildren!

As a concerned citizen, you can encourage Biden to proclaim the Paul Simon Shawnee Songbird National Monument to save what we have left of our Shawnee heritage, with a focus on pro-Forestation instead of de-forestation, emergency climate change mitigation, and research. The national monument would forever be a living memorial for the Shawnee National Forest heritage sites that we fought for and lost in that legendary decade of 1985 to 1995! Go to the website: “whitehouse.gov/contact” Ask our president to act now!

I humbly thank everyone for considering this option in solidarity for peace in our Shawnee!

Thank you Biden, for realizing the urgent need to respect and reserve our left standing eastern national forests as endangered nesting habitat for migratory neo-tropical song birds! Our forests Are efficient carbon repositories! Keeping our national forests standing is pro-active and cost effective! Save tax-payers money! Save the national forest heritage! Save carbon! No congressional legislation, no agency change needed! Only a quick presidential proclamation!

For a more complete understanding of the historic battle for the Shawnee, You're invited to attend a Paducah premier screening of an hour long film "Shawnee Showdown, Keep the Forest Standing." It will be shown at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Maiden Alley Theater in Paducah. This film is produced by Cade Bursell, Professor of Cinema & Photography at SIU, Carbondale!

Jan Wilder is one of the Shawnee Activists featured in the film Shawnee Showdown Keep the Forest Standing, recently shown in Carbondale. She can be reached at wilderbatlady@gmail.com.

