I served our country as a Marine from 1975 to 1979, overseas in Okinawa and the Philippines, and at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. It was stateside at Camp Lejeune where I unknowingly faced the life-threatening danger that would plague me years later.

Camp Lejeune may sound familiar. It has been in the news because thousands of veterans stationed there, and their families, were exposed to a contaminated water supply for decades, which the federal government found out about, covered up, and finally was forced to admit to.

In 2021, many years after I served at Camp Lejeune, I suffered a brain hemorrhage that required me to undergo neurosurgery. In the process, I found out that I had a massive tumor in my kidney that was creating pressure on my renal vein and heading toward my aortal vein. If this tumor burst, I would have died. Some of my doctors have said that my hemorrhage probably came from the failure of my kidneys to work properly.

These days, I suffer from chronic kidney disease because of my remaining kidney’s overwork. Between the cancer and my brain hemorrhage, my life was turned upside down. I faced death twice in a row.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, kidney cancer is a presumptive disease related to the contamination at Camp Lejeune — along with many others illnesses.

I suffer daily with brain fog, pain from my surgeries, blackout spells and memory loss. I see a speech therapist every week to put things together, and a neurologist for my other symptoms. I’m unable to work due to my medical issues. It has pretty much been a living nightmare.

On top of all this, I have to deal with enormous medical expenses. Why should I have to worry about medical expenses for a condition that is the government’s fault? Want an idea of what that looks like? One — just one — of my medical bills is for $100,000.

I didn’t ask to be poisoned. I didn’t ask for my life to be shortened.

Now, some lawmakers in Congress are trying to create obstacles that would prevent those of us who were poisoned while serving from receiving the restitution we deserve.

One example: Even though Congress voted last year to give me the right to sue the government for poisoning me at Camp Lejeune, a few lawmakers in Congress are now proposing capping legal fees for our cases. Putting an artificial limit on what a lawyer can charge to represent me and other veterans in a case might not seem like a big deal, but it is. The proposed caps are so low that they would prevent veterans like me from getting any good help from lawyers who know how to litigate the expensive and complicated cases necessary to get us justice and compensation.

This is what I want: Camp Lejeune veterans deserve proper representation in court. Why in this process should I have to worry about my medical expenses? It makes me angry that anyone has the audacity, after knowing the federal government covered this up for years, to try and keep us from having lawyers that can represent us to the fullest extent of the law.

There are so many people and diseases mixed up in this that it’s going to be challenging for lawyers to make this case against the government, so we need the best lawyers we can get. We probably only get one shot at our day in court, and we don’t need the government limiting our ability to get justice by deciding what lawyers we can hire.

Veterans like me got sick because we served our country. So far, we have been repaid with medical problems out of our control. And now, the government wants to make our lives even harder by preventing us from hiring the good lawyers we need to win our cases — all while telling us it’s for our own good.

It’s time to quit kicking the can down the road — both the federal government and the Navy — and give us solutions to a serious problem instead of more complications.

Our representatives in Congress need to stop saying they care about veterans and start acting like it. Advocate on behalf of their constituents affected by this, and quit trying to save the government money by keeping it from the veterans it poisoned. We answered the call when our country needed us; now we need our representatives to be there for us.