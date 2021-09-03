Guest View | Loretta Graham: Attitude is everything

Labor Day is a day to commemorate the efforts of all workers regardless of their occupation or position in a company. Labor Day is a great day to send message and thank employees for their contributions at work. As we celebrate a day off, I want to say thank you to all the employees who worked every day to keep things moving this past year. A huge thank you to the staff at Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois for your commitment and dedication was truly the example of “How to Be Better.”

I have often said the differences between an average staff and a great staff can be explained in just three words, “and then some.” The great employee does what is expected of them, and then some. They are considerate and caring and thoughtful of others, and then some. They fulfill their obligations and responsibilities as a respectful person, and then some. They are good to their friends, and then some. They are dependable in an emergency, and then some.

This principle holds true regardless to what position you may have. The best way to stand out and to be above average is to do your job ... and then some. There are always opportunities for employees who are willing to do this.