Guest View | Loretta Graham: Respect for All

I was at Girl Scout camp this past week and I watched the daily closing of the camp and the retiring of Old Glory. The girls were so respectful as they retired the colors. I began to think about patriotism and what it means to me. Patriotism consists not in the waving of the flag, but in striving - that our Country shall be righteous, as well as strong. I think patriotism is like charity. It begins at home. Our country will not be good for any of us to live in, unless we make it a good place for all of us to live. Every morning when I go to work, I see many flags of the United States blowing in the breeze. I often find myself gazing at the flag. I do not apologize for my support of our military, our country, and my devotion to God. You see, our country is not the only thing to which we owe our allegiance. It is also owed to justice and to humanity.