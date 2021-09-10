Guest View: Many things were 'over' on Sept. 11, 2001

Immediately, the conversation turned to "What we should do? Should we join the military? Should we stock up on food and gasoline?"

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We parted ways without making any real decisions, other than to meet up Friday night for drinks.

That afternoon I had class at John A. Logan College. Upon my arrival, I found that nearly all the classes had been canceled. There were large TVs that had been set up all over campus playing the various news networks coverage of the events of that day.

How haunting it was as Peter Jennings voice echoed down the empty hallways from one end of campus to the other.

As I drove home, it was obvious that panic was setting in. All the gas stations had lines backing up 10 and 20 cars deep. Gas prices had jumped from $1.25 a gallon to $4 and $5 a gallon in a matter of hours. Many of these gas stations were later charged with price gouging by the Illinois Attorney General's Office.

In the years since, I have traveled to New York City several times. I saw the Sept. 11 site in 2007 when it was still essentially a hole in the ground. I have been back since and have seen the Sept. 11 memorial that serves to beautifully commemorate the lives lost on that day.