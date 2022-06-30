Guest View: Michael Baltz: Fairview 30 years later

The recent documentary “Shawnee Showdown: Keep the Forest Standing” tells the story of a weeks-long standoff between environmental activists and the Forest Service in the summer of 1990 near the Fairview Christian Church in Jackson County.

The activists were protesting a planned timber harvest near the site and although Fairview was eventually commercially cut, the activists subsequently won an injunction against the Forest Service that prohibited most forest management on the Shawnee until 2013.

“Shawnee Showdown” has energized a local debate about the role of forest management, and timber harvesting specifically, in maintaining the health of the Shawnee National Forest in the 21st century.

To be clear, all the conservation professionals working in Southern Illinois that I know and interact with acknowledge the importance of using forest management activities such as invasive species control, prescribed fire, and forest thinning to maintain forest health.

Having said that, in the film, the Fairview site is repeatedly referred to as an example of failed forest management, but up until recently I had never seen the site, so I arranged a tour.

Based on its portrayal in the film, I honestly expected the site to be a disaster.

Of course, ‘disaster’ is not a technical term. So, to be clearer, I was expecting that there would be clear evidence that the site had been cut; both botanically and physically, in the form of scars on the landscape left by the harvesting process.

I toured with a group of local conservation professionals, and we walked through four of the six units that had been commercially cut.

For the record, the management prescription for these units was primarily thinning of both ‘declining, poor formed, or less desirable species’ of hardwoods and of the non-native pine that had been planted in 1941.

As we walked the wooded ridges, it was easy to read the history of the land. Any place that was flat enough to have been farmed, had pines planted on it. The steeper slopes had never been cleared for agriculture, so they were populated exclusively by native hardwood tree species.

But honestly, other than the narrow logging trails that have begun to be absorbed by the forest, it wasn’t clear to me that the area had been cut. There were still many large pines and hardwoods left in the forest. In several places, standing on a ridge and looking down a forested slope, it looked just like Trail of Tears State Forest!

Also largely absent from the units were the suite of invasive species that are so prevalent in just about any forest these days. Their absence speaks volumes to how much of a problem invasive species have become since 1990.

There were old oaks in the overstory and some young oaks in the midstory. But the canopy cover was still mostly too complete to allow enough sun into the understory so that native sun-loving forest plant species could thrive.

Unfortunately, the injunction against the Forest Service after the Fairview harvest halted any follow-up management on the site that would have further benefited oak regeneration and general forest health, which is a very important fact to point out.

But for the record, the ‘Fairview forest’ is not the disaster that it is portrayed to be in the film.

In the end friends, you can be against cutting trees, but timber harvests are neither good nor bad.

Rather, timber harvest, in Southern Illinois, is a forest management tool that, when appropriate, is prescribed by conservation professionals to help regenerate oak trees, in what has historically been an oak-dominated forest. And research in the last 30 years has made it even clearer how to use that tool to help maintain forest health.

The good news is that there are many examples, in Southern Illinois, of successful forest/habitat management that include prescribed fire, invasive species treatment, and timber harvesting. And the list of successes is growing!

Mike Baltz has a doctorate in ecology, is a 20-plus year resident of Jackson County and a former Southern Illinois area director for The Nature Conservancy.

