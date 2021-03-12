Guest View: People of Color should fear disease more than vaccines

The infamous Tuskegee syphilis experiment began in 1932. At the time, there was no known cure for syphilis. Researchers wanted to see the full effects of the contagious venereal disease, and they enlisted the help of 600 African American men in Macon County, Alabama who were promised free medical care as participants.

The men who participated were not given any treatment for the disease at all. Researchers watched as the men died, went blind and went insane and suffered a whole host of other medical conditions.

In the end, 28 men had died from syphilis while 100 more died from related medical complications and about 40 spouses had been diagnosed with the disease and 19 children were born with it.

This experiment was brought to light in 1972 and was finally shut down. It represents a horrific moment in our history, and it has done a great deal of harm to the black community. The Tuskegee experiment along with the surgical experiments performed on slaves have created a great deal of mistrust of medical research within the black community.

Despite numerous studies showing that African Americans have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and are more at risk for a fatal outcome upon contraction of the disease, the black community remains resistant to the COVID-19 vaccine.