Guest View | Randy Akin: Congress needs to enact patent reform

The last year has been a difficult one for local businesses. Restaurants, shops, and hotels — the businesses that make up the heart of our downtowns — have struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic. At a time when many of these businesses are already facing challenges from supply chain problems to labor shortages, too many small businesses have been confronted by yet another hurdle.

Businesses across the country are getting letters from “non-practicing entities” (sometimes called NPEs or patent trolls) demanding payment for supposed infringement on patents they own for very common processes.

It is extortion and it is wrong.

These NPEs, or so-called trolls, are companies who exist for only one reason — to purchase vague, low-quality patents, and threaten businesses with baseless lawsuits.

For example, an NPE purchased a patent that claimed to own the very idea of scanning a document to email — and then sent out letters to hundreds of small businesses around the country demanding they pay up. For many small businesses, it’s cheaper and easier to pay off an NPE with a settlement than to go to court.

Last year alone these patent schemes cost small businesses $29 billion lost in patent troll litigation. It is a growing trend and unfortunately it is costing business owners and ultimately consumers dearly.

Congress has long recognized the damage that NPEs can inflict on small businesses and took action to fix it in 2011 through the passage of the America Invents Act (AIA). The bipartisan bill established the Inter Partes Review (IPR) program, which gives businesses a cost-effective way to challenge patent trolls and the validity of low-quality patents. Reforms like these have led to a $2.95 billion increase in GDP, as well as over $1 billion increase in personal income for everyday Americans.

In recent years the AIA has been gutted by changes from the USPTO, undermining the original intent of the law. This includes dramatically weakening IPR by ignoring valid patent challenges. As a result, these alterations have allowed bad actors to continue weaponizing patents for their own financial gain, all while businesses lose $29 billion from litigation each year.

At a time when so many businesses are struggling, we need Congress to take action again. Fortunately, there is bipartisan legislation that can help. Last year, Senators Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and John Cornyn (R-TX) introduced the Restoring the America Invents Act (RAIA). The RAIA will restore the AIA to its original intent of protecting innovators and small businesses by strengthening the IPR program, closing loopholes, and ensuring IPR petitions are heard.

We can’t wait any longer for Congress to address the ongoing abuse of our patent system. Congress can fix this problem — they’ve done it before, and there is good legislation in the Senate right now that will help businesses like mine. By passing the RAIA, we can ensure that our patent system reinforces high quality patents, dismisses low-quality patents, and continues supporting our country’s innovators, businesses, and manufacturers.

Randy Akin owns Whistle Clean Car Wash in Murphysboro.

