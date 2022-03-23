Guest View | Sheila Simon: Get on your bike, Carbondale!

There could not be a better time to ride your bike to work or the grocery store than right now. Spring is here, Carbondale is a mostly flat town, and the price of gas makes the decision even smarter.

I will admit that I’m biased because I love riding my bike. I ride to work almost every day, and when the weather is good on weekends, my husband and I take longer rides. But even a non-biker can agree that biking provides exercise, reduces transportation expenses, and adds some fun to the day.

The exercise benefits are nothing to sneeze at, absent allergies. I live about a mile from where I work, and my commute each day is almost enough to burn off the calories in the can of Mt. Dew I drink each afternoon. On top of that I get fresh air, and a better appreciation for the day’s weather. If I were driving to work, I really wouldn’t need to know the chances of rain in the afternoon, but because I bike, I keep a closer eye on the weather. I’m not as skilled as my late father-in-law, Wilbert Knop, who was a Randolph County farmer, but I like my connection with the planet.

Biking saves me money too. You don’t need a fancy bike to ride to work. My current commuter bike is used, and plenty good for the job. And we are lucky to have two great, locally owned bike shops in Carbondale. Phoenix Cycle and Carbondale Cycle are across the street from each other on the strip. Each shop has bikes for sale, knowledge on how bikes fit bodies, and skills to repair that crusty, unused bike in your basement. Bikes last a long time and never need gasoline. So every mile of commuting on my bike is one less mile of wear on my car, and that much less needed to top off the tank.

If the exercise and cost savings aren’t enough, there’s fun to be had on a bike. I know when and where the flowers are blooming. And I love the tiny traffic jam that happens when folks are leaving campus just after 4:30. If my timing is right, I can pass a line of cars on Oakland Ave. Sweet! And thanks to the City of Carbondale, there are bike lanes on both sides of Oakland, making the ride safer than ever.

Think about trying just one ride, this week. There’s a good chance you will get hooked, and better healthier, wealthier, and happier for it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0