Guest View: Will Coggin: Illinois can protect puppies and consumers

At a time when everything from flowers to lumber is in short supply, an ineffective law is now making it so that puppies are in short supply, too.

On Feb. 23, a law passed last year by the state legislature took effect banning pet stores from selling dogs and making it more difficult for Illinois families to find the newest member of their families.

The law was well-intentioned but poorly designed. But this year, the legislature has a unique chance to fix it.

Last year’s law prohibits pet stores from selling dogs obtained from breeders. Pet stores can only sell dogs obtained from rescues and shelters.

This might sound good on paper, but it doesn't solve the problem. In fact, it incentivizes more bad behavior.

Advocates claimed the ban was needed to stop puppy mills. Actually, pet stores were already prohibited from selling dogs from bad breeders under a state law passed in 2017. That 2017 law prohibits pet stores from buying animals from unlicensed breeders or from breeders with USDA violations in the previous two years.

The new ban, however, throws the puppy out with the bathwater. It prohibits both good and bad breeders from selling in pet stores, instead of only the bad.

Does this sound like an improvement to anyone? Why would we punish good breeders?

The pet store ban is as sensible as banning liquor stores from selling booze on the premise that it will stop moonshiners. We saw how that one played out in the 1920s and 30s during Prohibition.

In fact, a black market (of dogs) is already a fast-growing problem.

According to the CDC, “Many dogs are bred irresponsibly in large numbers in ‘puppy mills’ overseas, where the risk of congenital abnormalities and disease is high. Importers then fly them as cargo in large batches, claiming them as ‘rescue’ dogs, valued at $0 on their paperwork, and allowing the importers to evade entry and broker fees.”

Meanwhile, a Washington Post investigation found that rescues in the U.S. had been secretly buying dogs at commercial auctions in Missouri from the breeders they condemn.

Illinois’ new law only exacerbates these problems. Consider: The 2015 outbreak of dog flu in Chicago was traced to rescues bringing in dogs from Asia. Chicago was ground zero for the respiratory disease, which had never previously been spotted in the United States. But after the South Korean "rescue dogs" arrived, suddenly hundreds of pets in Chicago were sick with a serious disease.

Last year, the CDC took the extraordinary step of banning the import of dogs from dozens of countries due to rabies. In the age of COVID, do we want more animals coming in from abroad?

Illinois’ new pet store ban will make black market incentives worse — while doing nothing to curtail puppy mills here.

Illinois isn’t alone. Many localities across the country have been pressured by fervent animal rights activists into passing pet store bans. But Illinois can be the first state to repeal the bad policy and replace it with something better.

Presently, lawmakers from both parties support a bill that would repeal last year’s law and replace it with increased state regulations of dog breeding.

This makes logical sense. If there is a problem with breeders, then the sensible thing is to focus on breeding standards.

Even fervent anti-pet-store groups will admit there are good breeders — they just don’t think those breeders should sell through a pet store.

It’s none of their business. A good breeder should be able to choose where they want to sell their puppies, just as a farmer can choose to sell goods at their property or at a local store. And a family should have a choice about driving hours to visit a breeder in person, or going through a local store.

Most people are practical. Ultimately, what matters most is not where a dog comes from, but that it is well cared for.

And that’s exactly why Illinois lawmakers should protect both animals and consumer choice by fixing last year’s mess and repealing the newly enacted pet store Prohibition.

Will Coggin is managing director for the Center for Consumer Freedom.

