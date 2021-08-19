Opinion | Another View: Better roads leads to better commerce.

This editorial was originally published in the Bloomington Pantagraph.

The discussion about the United States’ crumbling infrastructure has been going on for decades. We’re long past the time to get on with the work.

Can we nitpick over the amount of money committed to the infrastructure agreement? Certainly. But had we quibbled more over the trillions spent (and yet to be spent) on 20 years of military action in Afghanistan, we might be in a very different world today.

Americans have an interesting relationship with infrastructure spending. We generally agree that it needs to be done. When we see the end results of any building, we’re generally content and sometimes even impressed.

But Americans also really dislike the idea of paying for that work. That dissent is curious.

Some citizens see state dollars spent on local projects they find frivolous and they see the very definition of a boondoggle. But one person’s pork barrel project is another person’s community improvement. As we’ve asked in this space for years, “Would you rather see that money go to Chicago?”

Those asking that question aren’t wrong. But that’s not the debate we’re having now.