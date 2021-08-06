Opinion | Another View: More care for our veterans, less arguing about masks

“Any private entity that had that kind of situation would have been prosecuted for one death, two deaths, but 36 deaths,” Caulkins said. “How do we prevent this from happening, how do we protect people and what are our options when things go afoul?” Caulkins said. “There’s been a stonewall by Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker and his administration. We felt that the appropriate agency to look into this is the Attorney General.”

He said Republicans need to know if there is a case. But they also need to know if there isn’t a case so they can see if they need to change state law to bring about accountability.

“Governor Pritzker promised to protect our veterans in state-run facilities and failed. If the law as currently constituted is insufficient to protect them, we need to know now so that appropriate statutory adjustments can be prepared in advance of the next legislative session,” the Republicans’ letter said.

Laying blame at Pritzker's feet may be a little heavy-handed, and "stonewall" is a powerful verb. There’s a difference between malfeasance and inadequate performance.

But the Republicans at their core are not wrong. There are many issues at the state level that need to be solved. Veterans in homes should not be shuffled aside as we argue about masks.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0