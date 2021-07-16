Opinion | Another View: When you disagree, try listening

We’ve actually turned our lives into a game. Unfortunately, we’ve turned discourse into a coin flip.

Consider your most extreme core position, the one you’ll hold regardless of the argument. You couldn’t possibly change your mind. If a person disagrees with you, how likely are you to listen to what they have to say? How willing are you to accept that the world they’ve lived in and the life they’ve lived is different enough from yours that they can’t possibly share the same opinion?

And do you honestly think that person is incontrovertibly wrong? Are you willing to go so far as to suggest that person might be “evil?”

Are you willing to understand a person who truly and legitimately fears a vaccine? Are you willing to concede that someone wearing a mask even without government directive can do as they wish without being ridiculed? Do you really believe a couple of hours watching YouTube videos is enough to qualify you as more of an expert than people who have spent their lives studying the issue?

Can you understand that screaming about climate change at a denier is unproductive? Are you a person who can look at the Australian continent on fire and watch hundreds die in record heat just off the Pacific Ocean and still shrug at the science?