Opinion | Another View: Why Simone Biles going public with her mental health matters

Mental health issues cannot be spotted with the naked eye or with a physical probe. Mental issues are unique to each person, as are symptoms and ways to discover and deal with issues.

But there are inevitably those who frame others’ issues with their experience and have disparaging words to offer. The nature of humanity is to judge, and the nature of judging in the 21st century leads directly to social media.

The principal problems are: no one can find their way to Biles’ headspace; as a society, we’re not exactly understanding when someone expresses concern about their personal mental health; no one but Biles will be able to tell whether this was the right thing to do, and it will be some time before she has the perspective to know the answer.

Those are the primary reasons we hope we do not but we fully expect we will see social media experts weighing in on all sides of the Biles/mental health discussion. We already have millions of COVID and vaccine “experts” clogging feeds.

You’re entitled to think whatever you wish about Biles, including wondering why you would possibly care. But if your immediate thought is some version of “she’s faking,” that may say more about you than about Biles.