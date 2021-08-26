Opinion | Another View: With lagging vaccine rates, we must rely on masks and mitigations

Yet there remain people screamingly opposed to the vaccine. The battles and circles and contortions into which rabid anti-vaxxers twist themselves are mind-numbing. They’ve become like that friend who held out from one social media platform or the other and then was defined by that refusal. They became the Person Who Hated Twitter.

Giving in can be regarded as an admission they were wrong. No retreat, no surrender.

Will FDA approval increase the vaccination rate? It would only make sense. But we’ve been overly optimistic earlier in this process as well.

How will Pritzker's renewed indoor mask mandate be received? Businesses who felt handcuffed before will feel the same now, only more so, given the comeback they thought they might be seeing. Some of us are bound to double- or triple-down on behavior already discouraged, as if daring others to try to make them wear a mask.

If the result is an increase in the vaccination percentage and an increase in the number of hospital beds available and a decrease in the number of infections and deaths, perhaps the restrictions are the best that can be done right now.

What’s most maddening about all of this summer’s frustrations is that none of this had to happen.

