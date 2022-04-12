Opinion | Corine Lang: There's more than one side of the story

I was saddened and disappointed to read the guest opinion by Mike Baltz as "the rest of the story " expressing his opposition to the creation of The Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve. He describes this groundbreaking movement as "pretty one sided." I urge Mr. Baltz to further research his incorrect assertions. The establishment of a National Park and Climate Preserve here in Southern Illinois would have such amazing potential for our area in addition to preserving our public lands. Current science clearly demonstrates the importance of intact forests in addressing climate change, especially the temperate forests in North America.

While attending SIU to receive my Bachelors in Zoology I had the great privilege and good fortune of working on the Shawnee National Forest Wilderness Evaluation Project in 1978 funded by a C.E.T.A. grant. I worked as a field naturalist evaluating animal habitat. It was a yearlong appointment in which we conducted the most extensive survey on foot ever completed of nine areas to be considered as Wilderness within the Shawnee. Unfortunately, it introduced me to the reality of the Forest Service's disregard for the overall health of our forests. It was a shocking reality when Forest Service staff came to speak to our dedicated group of 25 researchers and proceeded to tell us we were wasting our time, that there were no areas within the Shawnee which would possibly qualify as wilderness, and they had already conducted their own surveys to determine this. We were devastated but persevered conducting our own research. We went on to discover there had not been a survey completed by the Forest Service which would qualify as valid. As we continued our work and research administered through the Department of Forestry at SIU, we discovered more falsehoods and misconceptions. Our public informative meetings intended to inform local people about the benefits of Wilderness in Southern Illinois were interrupted by heckling and misinformation from Forest Service employees.

At the end of the project only one area was added to the Eastern Wilderness System, Panther's Den, an area we had given a low rating due to its heavily impacted trails. We were very disillusioned and felt defeated. Ironically, years later in the 1990s when the local public was protesting Forest Service practices, seven more of the study areas were also named as Wilderness by an act of congress sponsored by then U.S. Congressman Glen Poshard. The report we published has been used as an official textbook for a class within the SIU Forestry Department on Wilderness. I point this out to demonstrate what some may see as lofty or unrealistic ideas can indeed be quite possible. I would also like to point out that Forest Service employees literally laughed aloud in our faces when we suggested Southern Illinois had potential as a tourism destination.

I have personally witnessed the destructive practices of the Forest Service, others have pointed this out, so I won't dwell on it further here. Suffice it to say, I see a new dawn for Southern Illinois and our public lands, our forests. I chose to live here for the past 48 years in large part to be near the natural world. We have a chance to not only preserve our forests but also boost the local economy in an eco-friendly way along with addressing climate change. We must consider this a viable option.

For those wanting to learn more about this great opportunity for Southern Illinois, please feel free to contact myself or others who have contributed written opinions. If folks would like to tour areas which clearly illustrate our positions, Sam Stearns has offered his services. As one who has seen these areas, I highly recommend anyone interested to join him for a tour.

I appreciate this forum to express my opinion. I love the Shawnee, join us to make it a lasting legacy.

Corina Lang is a longtime environmental activist and resident of Southern Illinois. She can be reached at corinalang@yahoo.com.

