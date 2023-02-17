The Republican war against teaching African American history, led by Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, aims to fit Black history into a larger triumphalist interpretation of American history. DeSantis' recent decision to ban the Advanced Placement African American studies course was based on his objection to the fact that it connected the subject to such other topics as "queer theory" and mass incarceration.

While DeSantis says that high school history classes will continue to teach slavery, segregation and civil rights, he views African American history as "just cut and dried history. You learn all the basics. You learn about the great figures, and you know, I view it as American history. I don’t view it as separate history.”

In other words, it is a history in which "racism" exists as a free-floating concept, apart from any human agency. No one is to blame, no one can be held guilty. It doesn't complicate the legacy of history's great men and it never intersected with any other social issues. And besides, it's over now and left no lasting scars on American society. So let no one's worldview be disturbed.

Unfortunately, history doesn't work like that. It dares disturb the universe.

A brief survey of DeSantis' home state reveals the violence which was the foundation of white supremacy. According to an Equal Justice Initiative study, there were 331 terror lynchings of Black people in Florida between 1877 and 1950, more per capita than any other state. Occasionally this violence took the form of large-scale anti-Black violence, as when a white mob attacked the Black community in Ocoee on Election Day in 1920, killing more than 50 people, or the 1923 attack on the largely Black town of Rosewood which wiped the town from the map.

Florida State Senator Manny Diaz explains the rationale underlying such legislation limiting the teaching of Black history: “An individual should not be made to feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race.”

Interestingly, this desire to avoid students' guilt or discomfort assumes that white students will sympathize with history's white supremacists. Aside from the fact that white students might relate to Black freedom fighters, this interpretation ignores the fact that alongside the history of racism there is an equally long tradition of white anti-racism. Such traitors to the idea of white supremacy provide a consistent alternative thread running through American history, risking the respect of their peers, their financial security, and even their lives.

Students could learn about such white anti-racists as the abolitionist newspaper publisher Elijah Lovejoy, who was murdered by a mob in 1837 in Alton, Illinois, when he tried to defend his press from destruction, or William Lloyd Garrison, whose newspaper The Liberator provided a consistent, uncompromising attack on slavery and the institutions supporting it. They could learn about Sarah and Angelina Grimke, daughters of a wealthy slave-owning family who renounced their upbringing to become abolitionists, and John Brown, who developed a plan to inspire an uprising in which slaves would fight for their own liberation.

Classes could teach the story of how thousands of whites traveled South during the civil rights movement to engage in sit-ins, demonstrations against segregation, and voter registration campaigns. They could learn about Viola Liuzzo, a Detroit mother and housewife murdered by the Ku Klux Klan when she traveled South to work in the movement. Surely this is a history of which everyone can be proud.

Jerry Mitchell stands in that tradition of white anti-racism. As a reporter for the Jackson, Mississippi, Clarion-Ledger, Mitchell’s reporting has played a central role in investigating and prosecuting such civil rights-era cold cases as the 1963 assassination of Mississippi NAACP leader Medgar Evers, the 1963 terrorist bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four young girls, and the 1964 murder of three civil rights workers, two white and one Black, by local police working with the KKK. In the process he has won more than 30 major journalism awards as well as a MacArthur Foundation Genius Grant.

Mitchell will speak at John A. Logan College from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, in O’Neil Auditorium. The program will also feature former U.S. Attorney Don Cochran, who served as a prosecuting attorney in the 2002 trial of Klansman Bobby Frank Cherry, the final case to grow out of the 16th Street Church bombing. Following the event, Mitchell will be signing copies of his book Race Against Time. The event is free and open to the public.