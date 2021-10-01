Opinion | Ella Lacey, Ph.D.: Celebrating 60 years of Peace Corps service

Sept. 22, 1961: That’s the day that President John F. Kennedy signed congressional legislation that created a permanent Peace Corps. Such agency would be for the purpose of promoting world peace and friendship by selecting capable and dedicated volunteers to serve their country for two years in a three-pronged mission (1) help the peoples of interested countries to meet their need for trained men and women, (2) promote a better understanding of Americans among the people served, and (3) upon the volunteer’s return to America, help promote a better understanding of other peoples on the part of Americans.

I was duly impressed as I noted President Kennedy’s framing of the concept of Peace Corps - at the University of Michigan, his signing of an Executive Order (10924), and the announcement of the selection of some 700 inductees into Peace Corps service under the temporary order, but these lofty activities did not seem to have a personal call for me until more than 30 years later during which time I had married, divorced, was eligible to retire from my faculty career, and my four children were all adults. Against this backdrop, I began my Peace Corps service in Malawi in July 1995, stepping onto African soil on my 55th birthday.

My experience in Peace Corps was a 27-month period of personal and professional enrichment. I worked hard, I learned a lot, I made friends; but one enduring memory is that Peace Corps in Malawi was the first time that I, a person of color, had had the empowering experience of simply being known as an American – not hyphenated, not abbreviated, not pejoratively phrased – I was simply an American (“warts and all”). If we are born here or we have become naturalized, this experience continues to whisper to me that there is hope for a different avenue to segue into America’s race problems.

Since 1961, over 240,000 Americans have served in more than 140 countries. In early 2020, there seems to have been about 7,300 volunteers in 60 countries. On March 15, 2020, our sitting President signed a declaration to bring all Peace Corps Volunteers home in deference to the acknowledged pandemic of SARS-2/COVID-19. Much was unknown about the virus at that time, but it was expected that, in America, many who would contract the infection would be expected to survive with the intervention of a well-developed medical care system. However, in many of the host countries, advanced medical services did not exist. Furthermore, host country residents may have been pre-empted for medical services. I was saddened by the closure of Peace Corps and evacuation of volunteers and staff, but I, admittedly, did not have a better solution; thus, it remained a loss to grieve. For the first time in nearly 59 years, the world was devoid of Peace Corps!

Peace Corps is a wonderful organization; the experience is unmatchable! I look forward to hearing of a revitalized return to Peace Corps service for the interested peoples of the world. In the meantime, let us all celebrate 60 years with fond memories and have hope for many more!

Ella Lacey, Ph.D., of Carbondale is a retired faculty member, SIU School of Medicine and served with the Peace Corps as a child survival specialist in Malawi from 1995 to 1997.

