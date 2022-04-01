Opinion | John B. Wallace: A new vision for the Shawnee National Park

The outstanding natural features found within the Shawnee National Forest, sets Southern Illinois apart from the remainder of the state and the region. Unfortunately, residents, local and state governmental agencies have long undervalued and underestimated the Shawnee. A new vision for Southern Illinois’ magnificent forest is badly needed and an intriguing one has been proposed. Is the concept of creating the Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve out of the existing national forest land a realistic notion?

A drastic shift away from natural resource exploitation, toward recreation and more national recognition of the Shawnee is not only feasible, it is frankly overdue. In the last 20 to 30 years, various cottage industries have emerged in Southernmost Illinois that cater to and rely on tourism. Businesses have sprung up, from wineries to microbreweries, bed and breakfasts to cabin rentals, farmers markets and orchards to unique eateries. These help to sustain the local economy and are now scattered throughout the region’s picturesque small towns, forested hills and valleys. A new Shawnee National Park will shift national tax dollars away from outside logging interests and instead, toward preservation and recreational use on the land itself.

The current climate change emergency facing our planet and humanity is demanding dramatic societal changes. Recent studies reveal that the most efficient and effective means of carbon sequestration and storage on land comes from mature wild forests. Intact eastern forests effectively mitigate the impacts of climate change. The finest example of mature forests and the largest single ownership of forested wild land in Illinois, are on the Shawnee.

The proximity of the Shawnee to relatively large population centers and the notable absence of national parks in the central United States, is an important consideration as well. Citizens in the region will welcome and flock to a new, national park.

Logging, mining, oil and gas drilling, all of which are permitted on national forests, contribute greatly to climate change and provide few local jobs. Currently, thousands of acres of Shawnee National Forest land are slated for commercial logging. Under the national park and preserve scenario, however, the carbon capturing forests will remain intact and more recreationists will be attracted to the area, supporting the region’s economy. Long term jobs will flourish because the natural resources that form the foundation of the region and the more sustainable, tourism-based economy will remain intact.

The proposal would require transferring the 289,000 acre Shawnee from the US Department of Agriculture Forest Service to the US Department of Interior Park Service (NPS). The Shawnee is nationally significant, and it meets NPS Standards. Five Physiographic Natural Divisions collide in this geographic area which contains some of the most biological diversity found in the nation. Seven Wilderness areas, four National Natural Landmarks, and a National Historic Trail, are located on the Shawnee. Nearly nine out of ten Americans view the National Park Service “favorably,” according to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey.

Currently, there are 21 National Preserves associated with national parks and managed by NPS. These Preserves allow for uses such as sport hunting, trapping, boating and dispersed camping, which are often not allowed in National Parks. Areas where such ongoing recreational use regularly takes place on the Shawnee can continue under NPS oversight, as part of the National Preserve. The Shawnee deserves to be the 64th National Park and become the nation’s first Climate Preserve!

Transferring the Shawnee to the National Park Service will require Congressional action. The new proposal must first gain the support of local leaders and citizens alike. Southern Illinois has a rich history of visionaries. To move the Illinois Congressional Delegation to introduce this legislation, we must draw on that tradition. For more information, please visit https://www.shawneeforestdefense.org.

John B. Wallace is a retired public land manager at Cedar Lake, and SIUC Touch of Nature environmental educator. He is a volunteer land steward and a forest activist on the Shawnee National Forest for more than 30 years.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0