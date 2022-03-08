Opinion | John Pfeifer: Empowering survivors

It may surprise you to know that when The Women’s Center began in Carbondale on Nov. 2 of 1972, that caring for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault/abuse was not our stated purpose. Rather, our founders recognized the need for women to be safe — to have “a room of their own” in which to meet; to hear and be heard; and to thrive.

In fact, it was the 1928 Virginia Woolf booklet “A Room of One’s Own” that became an impetus for our founders to incorporate as The Women’s Center. In her book, Woolf observes that men possessed all and controlled all, yet operated from what she referred to as a “disguised and complex” anger.

In Chapter One she asks, “Or is anger, I wondered, somehow, the familiar, the attendant sprite on power?”

Realizing the power possessed by men, and knowing that men were the perpetrators of over 90 percent of domestic violence incidents, our mission expanded to assisting those who were victims.

Volunteers began caring for women and their children who were affected by domestic violence. We opened a shelter to provide a safe place. And, years later, we began providing counseling and advocacy for those who had experienced sexual assault, abuse and harassment.

We also grew the geographic area in which we provided services; starting in Jackson County but evolving over the decades to include Franklin, Gallatin, Johnson, Perry, Saline, Union and Williamson counties.

And we began to serve males who were survivors of domestic or sexual violence, as well as those who are transgender or who do not have the gender identity or biological sex assigned at birth. As the need to provide services to a group larger than women expanded over the past decade, it became increasingly apparent that the name “Women’s Center” had become an obstacle to helping many.

In the summer of 2019, in an initial survey with 51 respondents, 18 thought that we served only women with an additional 16 thinking we served only women and children. Something needed to be done.

And so, at the September, 2019 Women’s Center board meeting, an Ad Hoc Name Review Committee was created to address the issue. This group reviewed additional community surveys, conducted community focus groups, and met in-person or virtually on seven occasions. The committee was comprised of a wide geographically diverse group of employees and community members. Finally, individual one-on-ones were conducted with all employees soliciting input on — among other things — our name.

In those focus groups — held last April and May in Harrisburg, Marion and Carbondale we asked for feedback. Some of it had nothing to do with our name and was hard to hear – but necessary to understand. Change, even for organizations that have experienced as much of it as we have, is never easy.

Finally, just three months ago at our November, 2021 board meeting, 11 board members unanimously approved the name Survivor Empowerment Center.

It’s a name that is more inclusive — or at least less exclusive — and concisely states what it is that 41 employees working in four offices and serving eight counties — does every day of every week of every month of every year.

In creating our new logo, we incorporated the house drawing that has been our logo for the past 49 years. That house no longer has a gender-specific symbol at its center because we do serve all. But that house is also a reminder of our legacy; of what our founders realized almost 50 years ago; that violence against women has been and will continue to be an epidemic, and that women will continue to that group that makes up more than 90 percent of our survivors.

John Pfeifer is a development specialist at the Survivor Empowerment Center, formerly known as The Women's Center.

