Editor’s Note: This op-ed was distributed by Capitol News Illinois on behalf of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute. The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

Many of us learned long ago of the limited persuasive power of unsolicited advice. Offering unprompted words of wisdom is the clear triumph of hope over experience! Nonetheless, this spring I bravely offered my students at Southern Illinois University some of the lessons that I have learned over my career. I humbly offer them here as well.

1. Work hard at every job — even the ones you don’t like. You can learn a lot from work that isn’t fun, rewarding, or stimulating. In addition to gaining skills, you can also study the qualities of successful colleagues. Learn from stars.

2. Try out as many things professionally as possible early in your career. Take chances, don’t be afraid to fail, and then focus by mid-career.

3. Travel as much as you can within your own country and abroad. Traveling expands your horizons and makes you a larger person. And it’s fun.

4. READ, especially BOOKS, and especially biographies and memoirs. They are life’s instruction manuals.

5. Commit to excellence. My favorite historian, Barbara Tuchman, wrote that you either do things right or half-right, your approach is either careful or sloppy. Always try to do things right and make sure your approach is careful.

6. Keep improving your skills, in particular writing and negotiating. Effective writing requires clear thinking which is both valuable and rare. And much of life is negotiating, even when we are not aware of it.

7. Play the long game. Stay in touch with people. Send notes, make calls, and ask questions of your bosses, colleagues, friends and especially your parents and grandparents. Mark Twain was right: “When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years.”

8. Persistence is an underrated, even essential, quality. Press ahead on projects and refuse to give up. Stay humble, exceed expectations, and control the controllables.

9. Make time to think and plan. George Shultz, as secretary of state, set aside one hour a week to sit quietly in his office to consider what he was trying to accomplish. He brought only a notepad, a pen, and his thoughts. Thinking and planning allows us to avoid one of life’s greatest traps: letting the urgent take precedence over the important.

10. Take every opportunity, even small ones, to be courageous. John F. Kennedy wrote that courage “requires no exceptional qualifications, no magic formula, no special combination of time, place and circumstance. It is an opportunity that sooner or later is presented to us all.”

11. Be on the lookout for mentors. Life has a way of providing them at times and in places that are surprising. Watch for them and pay as much attention to what they do as to what they say.

12. Be a good citizen. Learn how your government works, vote, support honorable candidates even if you don’t agree with all their views. Make life better in your community and support problem-solvers.

13. Enjoy life; the years pass quickly. Al McGuire, the legendary coach of Marquette University, sent a note to one of his successors, Tom Crean, wishing him luck. McGuire’s handwriting was not completely legible, so the note ended with either “Enjoy the sun” or “Enjoy the run.” Whichever word McGuire intended, the meaning is the same.