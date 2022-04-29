Opinion | Larry Bush: The best indoor, volunteer, off-season catcher Itchy Jones ever had

September 5, 1979, was a Wednesday and I walked into the SIU Athletic Department to talk with someone about helping out with the baseball team.

I was a good catcher growing up in Galesburg. Not great, but good. Solid, but not outstanding. One Babe Ruth team I was on went undefeated and we got written up in the newspaper. My name wasn’t mentioned in the article, but it was pretty cool anyway.

Don’t remember who I met when I walked in, but I got to talk with Itchy Jones, the head baseball coach. I knew nothing about the coach or his history. All I wanted to do was help.

“Hey Coach, I’m Larry Bush from Galesburg and I’m a catcher,” I said while shaking his hand. “I’m here to help.”

Looking back, Itch probably thought I was some small town hotshot looking for a scholarship or something.

“Galesburg. You know Coach Bruington?”

“Yeah, he was my high school coach.” “He’s a good guy,” said Itch. “Likes to fish a lot.”

Itch did know him — Coach Bru loved to fish. Itchy always likes to make the connection, create something in common. I’ve used that throughout my business career.

“But, we have plenty of catchers on the team,” is what I can hear him say. Followed by a thanks-for-stopping-by comment.

“I have my mitt. Maybe I can catch your pitchers in the off season. Give all your catchers a break.”

Itchy stopped and looked at me. “You mean you want to volunteer to catch in the off season? Inside? Just to help?”

“Sure. If it’s OK with you.”

That started two years of squatting down in the SIU Arena every winter and catching any pitcher who showed up. Limited pitches (I had to count them), spotting locations inside and out, mock live batters with me calling balls and strikes. I’m not even sure the pitchers knew my name.

That began a true, meaningful friendship with Itchy Jones that has lasted well more than 30 years

It also helped I was working on my degree in journalism (1983) and got hired as a Southern Illinoisan sportswriter by Mike Chamness and worked with Nick Sortal. They assigned me to cover the Saluki baseball team on occasion, which grew my friendship with Itchy.

I volunteered (I guess I do a lot of that) to cover the Salukis when they played in the University of Miami tournament at the old Mark Light Stadium in 1980. That was the Big Time for me. Only problem was I had three dress shirts and one pair of ‘nice’ wool pants.

While in the dugout with the players before a game, Itchy’s pitching coach, Jerry Green, noticed I was wearing the same pair of pants a couple days in a row. “Don’t worry, Larry,” he said, the words starting to drip with sarcasm. “Everyone wears wool in Miami.” Perfect timing, perfect delivery.

“Well, coach,” I replied, acting like I was writing down his every word. “You’re going to see them tomorrow, too, unless you want to give me a pair of yours. I’ll have to have ‘em taken in, but I’ll find a place.” Players laughed, I kept taking notes. I’m pretty sure that was my reply. Or I made it up to make myself feel better.

Itchy and I stayed in touch, even when he coached at the University of Illinois and after he retired.

I volunteer (there’s that again) coach at Trinity High School in Ocala, Florida now, helping catchers, of course. Itchy and his wife winter in Florida and he has been gracious enough to come talk with the team.

To show how small the baseball world is, in 1998 when Itchy was coaching the Illini in, they played at the University of Florida for a trip to the College World Series against the Gators. Tough game and the Gators won on a squeeze bunt.

Warming up in the bullpen that game was Gator star pitcher Tommy Bond, who is now the head Baseball coach for Trinity High School.

He’s a Hall of Fame coach, who knows everything about baseball and can connect with people. When he talked to the team, it’s not just about the game; it’s how it applies to life, to the lifelong friendships with teammates and back to the coaches.

Toward the end of one of his visits with my team, he thanked me for inviting him.

He called me the best indoor, volunteer, off-season catcher he ever had.

I’ll take that, Itch.

Larry Bush is a proud 1983 graduate of SIU with a degree in Journalism. Yes, he survived the early 1980s in Carbondale. As proof, he’s alive and living in Florida with his wife, Debbie. Bush was a sportswriter for the SI from 1979-83, working with Mike Chamness and he has a fun history with Itchy Jones.

