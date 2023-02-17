When Illinoisans seek care at nonprofit hospitals, which are designed to provide charitable care and community services, they shouldn’t have to worry about being slammed with egregiously high medical bills — but too often, they are.

In exchange for tax breaks, nonprofit hospitals are supposed to ensure equitable access to quality health care by providing discounted services and charitable care to those in need. In reality, however, many nonprofit hospitals enact practices that put profits ahead of patients.

A recent study in Health Affairs confirmed that nonprofit hospitals spend less on charity care than for-profit hospitals of comparable size. It’s not surprising then that in nearly every state, nonprofit hospitals are accumulating “fair share deficits,” meaning they receive more in tax breaks than what they spend on charity care for those in need.

In fact, the Lown Institute Hospitals Index found that hospitals in Illinois have a “fair share deficit” of $1.244 billion dollars in aggregate. In other words, nonprofit hospitals in Illinois received a whopping $1.244 billion more in tax breaks than they spent on charity care for low-income patients and community benefits. Illinois is one of just six states with a fair share deficit surpassing $1 billion. Worse, an Axios article exposed that some Illinois non-profit hospitals are up-charging patients an average of 5.8 and 5.3 times more than it costs to provide care.

These problems are widespread across the state. A report by Patient Rights Advocate showed only about a third (32%) of Illinois’ nonprofit hospitals complied with federal regulations requiring all hospitals to post their prices online and make them easily accessible and searchable. It’s downright wrong to force patients to choose between receiving care at an unknown and possibly crippling price or not receiving care at all.

The consequences of this lack of transparency are further compounded by Illinois’ weak debt protection policies. Illinoisans are at risk of having medical providers garnish their wages, seize their bank accounts, or even foreclose on their homes to collect medical debt. As if Illinois’ harsh nonprofit hospital practices didn’t burden patients enough, the state also doesn’t require medical providers to offer a reasonable repayment plan before sending a patient’s bill to collections.

The fact that nonprofit hospitals are making big bucks at the expense of both patients and taxpayers is a problem acknowledged by politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Recently, members across the aisle joined forces as Washington Representative and chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Pramila Jayapal, along with Republican colleague, Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana, introduced legislation that would give the Federal Trade Commission authority to stop anticompetitive practices by nonprofit hospitals. In a statement about the bill, Rep. Spartz asserted, “More than one of eight Americans and one of six Hoosiers are in collections due to medical debt, which is unacceptable. Non-profit hospital status should not be a loophole to avoid antitrust enforcement. Rep. Jayapal summed up her frustrations, saying, “[E]nough is enough with corporate profiteering off people’s illnesses in our health care system.”

Illinoisans deserve nonprofit hospitals that put patients first. This means ensuring access and delivering critical charity care to patients who need it most. Nonprofit hospitals shouldn’t be allowed to bury prices, ignore charity care eligibility requirements, or engage in toxic practices that leave patients in need with mountains of medical debt. We need our elected leaders to stand up for the patients and hold Illinois nonprofit hospitals and nonprofit hospitals across the country accountable for these damaging practices.