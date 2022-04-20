Opinion | Mike Baltz: Forestry for the birds — more on the Shawnee National Forest debate

A hot button issue for supporters of a change of status from Shawnee National Forest to a national park has been specific to timber management on the Shawnee. Advocates for a park have suggested that eliminating timber harvests in the forest would be an ecologically significant outcome of a forest status change, especially for birds.

As an avian ecologist, I’d like to interject some science and perspective, specific to birds, into this debate. This is especially important because I understand that the default position for many people is to both love birds and be against cutting trees.

First, it is very important to establish that timber harvesting in the Shawnee does not fragment the forest by creating forest openings that attract cowbirds. Rather, timber harvesting creates canopy openings that allow for a flush of new growth to occur on the forest floor. The resulting scrubby habitat does not attract cowbirds.

The problem of cowbird parasitism, which reduces songbird nesting success, is mostly the result of edge effects caused by agricultural in-holdings within the forest matrix, not successional scrubby habitat created by timber harvests.

With that said, a friend recently asked about the difference between the oak forests in Southern Illinois and surrounding states (known as the Central Hardwoods) and those in Appalachia, for example, noting that he didn’t think Appalachian oak forests were being actively managed.

I told him that our Central Hardwoods are drier and should be more open than the oak forests of Appalachia. Being sandwiched between the northern prairies and the southern pine forests, fire has always been an important force shaping and maintaining the oak-dominated Central Hardwoods.

To use some ecological jargon, the oak forests of the Central Hardwoods are an example of a 'fire climax' community. So, taking fire off the landscape in the Central Hardwoods for the last 100’ish years, which has happened, has resulted in a pretty advanced state of forest conversion in some areas, including the Illinois Ozarks.

In the many talks I’ve given on the subject, I’ve characterized some of our Southern Illinois’ forests as 'old oaks homes' because there are few young oaks in the mid-story and almost no oak seedlings or saplings in the understory.

This forest conversion poses a significant problem for wildlife and it’s not hyperbole to say that this oak decline could be a cataclysmic threat to songbirds in our region.

Thankfully, a wealth of research in the last 30 years has provided important direction on how to use prescribed fire and timber harvesting to create ecological benefits and restore oak ecosystems.

Additionally, the scientific understanding of the ecological pros and cons of different timber management practices has grown exponentially since 1990.

A lot of that research has come out of the Missouri Ozark Forest Ecosystem Project, a 100-year experiment designed to study the effects of different forest management techniques on wildlife. The experiment started in 1991 and when I was a graduate student at the University of Missouri, in the mid-1990s, I collected bird data for several Ozark research projects.

In general, many research findings from that long-term study have revealed that creating patches of successional scrub habitat in mostly closed-canopy forests, through the use of timber harvesting, can have important ecological benefits to wildlife, especially birds.

Specifically, there is a whole suite of bird species that are early successional and scrub habitat specialists, most of which have experienced population declines.

Historically, while there were always canopy openings of different sizes being created by fires and tornados, for example, the resulting scrub habitats were relatively short-lived and every few years those scrub specialist bird species had to find new habitat.

These days, because disturbance regimes have been altered, creating a shifting mosaic of available scrub habitat can be an important bird conservation goal of timber harvesting.

Regarding the value of scrub habitat to closed-canopy forest-nesting bird species, research has shown that opening-up the canopy can provide important habitat for recently fledged birds. This is something that doesn’t get talked about enough!

One of my lab mates at Mizzou studied wood thrush nesting in closed-canopy forest in the Missouri Ozarks. She put radio transmitters on recently fledged wood thrush young and found that they went straight to the ‘brier patches’ after leaving the nest! Her study was one of the first to document the importance of scrub habitat to forest-nesting birds.

These benefits of ecological timber management to birds are so significant that Audubon Vermont created a Foresters for the Birds program that promotes integrating timber and songbird habitat management. Indiana, among other states, has created a similar program and I’m hopeful that Illinois will follow suit.

In the end, friends, specific to conservation in the last 50-plus years, the right thing to do has never been to walk away and ‘let nature take it’s course’. Unfortunately, that ship has sailed. These days it’s widely accepted that most wildlife populations need to be managed. So, it makes sense that we need to manage forests to keep them healthy, too.

And ecological timber management, in other words, cutting some trees, is an important tool to manage for forest health, which can, in turn, positively affect all wildlife in the forest, including birds.

Mike Baltz has a doctorate in ecology, is a 20-plus year resident of Jackson County and a former Southern Illinois area director for The Nature Conservancy.

