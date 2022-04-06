Opinion | Mike Baltz: In defense of the Shawnee National Forest

There has recently been some very public advocating for changing the designation of the Shawnee National Forest to that of a national park.

However, what I have heard, and the published accounts that I’ve read, have been a pretty one-sided version of the story.

So, here’s the rest of the story, as Paul Harvey used to say.

First, it is important to note that National Park status would mean no more hunting in the Shawnee Forest. That’s right. Hunting is not permitted in national parks. For the record, there would be no mushroom gathering allowed either.

While I have read that there is a National Park designation (National Preserve) that could allow for hunting, that would not be guaranteed.

National Park status would also likely exclude or significantly limit the use of the forest by horse riders, mountain bikers, and folks using ATVs.

To be clear, a Shawnee National Park could pretty much be a park for hikers only.

Aside from the loss of recreational opportunities to residents of southern Illinois, the economic impacts of those multiple-use restrictions could be devastating to the region. For example, in Illinois Congressional District 12, hunting alone was estimated to have had a $158 million dollar impact in 2020 and to have supported 1,100 jobs.

From a forest management standpoint, it is not clear how National Park status would affect management activities. Those details are critical however, because research as shown that in the absence of active management, the oak forests of the Illinois Ozarks, in southwestern Illinois, will convert to predominately beech-maple forests in the next few decades.

To say that the loss of oaks would be catastrophic for wildlife is not an exaggeration. Oaks are truly the 'trees of life,' well-known to support several important game species but less widely recognized as very important to migrating and breeding songbirds.

For example, entomologist Doug Tallamy’s research has documented that oaks host significantly more insects than beeches and maples. It is that very abundance of food on oaks that fuels migrant songbirds and feeds songbird babies in our forests. Without oaks a Shawnee National Park would be much lower quality habitat for songbirds and most other wildlife.

Currently, the Forest Service is actively managing the National Forest to maintain oaks and to encourage oak regeneration using a combination of prescribed fire, invasive species control, and limited timber harvests.

Having established those potentially significant negative outcomes associated with a Shawnee National Park, the proposed benefits, from what I have gathered, include a potential increase in tourism and the removed threat of timber harvest or mineral extraction on the Forest.

Of course, increases in tourism are speculative and would have to be significant to off-set the economic losses associated with restrictions of hunting and other recreational uses that could accompany Park status.

Regarding the threats of timber harvest and mineral extraction on the Forest, I wrote recently about both of those subjects in the Carbondale Times.

Timber harvests on the Shawnee have averaged 100 acres per year since 2012 and there have been no clear cuts.

Having said that, I have read a claim that “thousands of acres of Shawnee National Forest land are slated for commercial logging.”

Here are the facts: Since the 2006 Forest Plan, 7,247 acres (less than 3% of the Shawnee’s forested area) were approved for harvest spread out over Pope, Massac, Hardin, Alexander, and Jackson Counties. Since 2006, 1,100 of those acres have been selectively harvested. The remaining approximately 6,000 acres may be cut over the next 15 years.

It’s important to note that none of this is turning the forest into something else, neither is it clear-cutting. Indeed, the harvests are generally ‘selective cuts’ designed to encourage the regeneration of oaks and associated plant and animal communities.

Regarding mineral extraction, less than 12% of the Shawnee National Forest has privately owned mineral rights and there is no mineral extraction currently occurring on the forest. Additionally, National Park/Preserve status would not remove the possibility that minerals and/or fuel extraction might still be allowed.

So, taken as a whole, the only certain outcome of a Shawnee National Park, as far as I can tell, would be the restriction of timber harvests in the forest. Which is not even clearly a benefit because there are many species of plants and animals, especially birds, that need the openings (created by the selective harvest of trees) to persist in the forest!

And that’s the rest of the story.

There is certainly always value in debate and discussion about how to make something better, but there is also no need to fix something that isn’t broken.

In southern Illinois we are fortunate to have the Shawnee National Forest as our backyard. It is almost 300,000 acres of mostly forested land that we all benefit from and enjoy in different ways. And it ain’t broke, friends. It’s working just fine.

Mike Baltz has a doctorate in ecology, is a 20-plus year resident of Jackson County and a former Southern Illinois area director for The Nature Conservancy.

