Opinion | Rhonda Belford: Amid Russia crisis, legislature should address Illinois’ energy shortage

Even the best trapeze acts use a net, but the state of Illinois has decided that’s not necessary when it comes to powering the homes of its residents. Given the current situation in the energy markets, lawmakers may want to reconsider.

Last year, the state legislature passed, and Democrat Gov. JW Pritzker signed, the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, making Illinois the first state in the Midwest to enact legislation to combat global warming.

The measure puts the state on a path to 100% clean energy by 2045. Nuclear power plants will continue to operate in the state, thanks to intense lobbying by ComEd/Exelon, one of the state’s biggest power providers, which seems to have contributed to the recent indictment of the former Illinois speaker of the House. But plants that use coal, natural gas or oil to provide electricity are slated for the chopping block. Unless the governor and state legislature change their minds, about 6,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity — almost all coal-fired plants — will go offline within five years. Over the following 15 to 20 years, another 15,000 megawatts of natural gas-fired capacity will also be required to significantly reduce emissions, transition to renewables or be retired.

Municipalities in Illinois already derive 9 to 13% of their power from renewable sources, and co-ops that serve rural areas get even more. But when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine, those localities turn on peaker plants — fueled by diesel and natural gas — to cover the shortfall. The legislation also calls for all the peaker plants to be retired by 2045.

The Prairie State Energy Campus, a coal-fired plant that serves 2.5 million people in Southern Illinois, would be forced to close by 2045 with no source of power yet identified to replace it. Charlie Meier, who represents the area in the Illinois House of Representatives, said it would take 123,000 acres of solar panels to replace the power generated by that one plant.

That worsens a problem Illinoisians already encounter — that they must import a lot of their energy and pay more for the state’s current shortage. Plants such as Prairie State are being decommissioned with no sources identified to replace them, and the transmission lines that perhaps would bring green energy into Illinois are themselves often the subject of intense environmental protests. So, the state would become even more reliant on uncertain sources of energy that are transported by uncertain means.

All this may be able to be tolerated as the necessary growing pains of an energy transformation. But as things stand now, Illinois is not replacing traditional energy with green energy; it is cutting off traditional sources with no guarantees — indeed, there are indications this won’t work out at all — that green energy will be able to meet the added demand.

The Illinois legislature needs to address this. Its citizens are already paying extremely high prices for energy. The world energy markets are in turmoil because of recent actions taken by the federal government as well as the war in Ukraine. Given the limited movement in Europe, a quick resolution does not seem to be in the cards.

That’s why some members of the legislature are pushing SB1104, the Illinois Regional Generation Reliability Task Force Act — to create a task force that monitors the reliability of the state power grid and ensures that the state maintains the energy supply it needs.

If the state legislature wants to put Illinois at the forefront of energy, it will respond to the current market turmoil by closely analyzing the issues at play here and coming to terms with solutions. It will put money in the pockets of Illinoisians and enable the state to stay on track with its energy transformation.

Anything less is flying without a net.

Rhonda Belford is the chair of the Hardin County Republican Central Committee.

