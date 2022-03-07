Opinion | Sen. Kevin Cramer: Get the burial equity for Guards and Reserves Act done

“There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” These timeless words from scripture embody the bravery and service of the men and women in our military. Whether they are deployed to assist their fellow Americans, sent overseas to fight for our liberty, or have paid the ultimate sacrifice on our behalf, they lay it all on the line for us every day. We can never repay them, but we must do our best to take care of them.

I am honored to be a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, which gives me a seat at the table to enact change in support of our nation’s veterans.

Oftentimes, taking care of veterans’ families means providing them with closure after their veterans have passed away. Some of these men and women are buried in National Cemeteries administered by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), while others choose to be buried in state veteran cemeteries. It is a high honor to rest in either. The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan is no less hallowed ground than its federal counterpart in Fargo because both are founded upon the respect of a grateful nation. However, many of our guard and reservists are currently barred from internment in state veterans’ cemeteries.

The VA has chosen to withhold funding from states if those interred do not meet wrongheaded federal standards. North Dakota’s National Guard operates our state cemetery, but under current parameters, the VA is penalizing it for choosing to bury some of its own.

States should be given the flexibility to determine which veterans can be buried in their cemeteries as long as their service was terminated under other than dishonorable conditions. I’m working to make this happen by passing the bipartisan Burial Equity for Guards and Reserves Act, bipartisan legislation I cosponsored with Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), John Hoeven (R-ND), and Maggie Hassan (D-NH). This bill ensures members of reserve components are eligible to be buried in state veterans’ cemeteries if the state so chooses and prohibits the federal government from withholding grants to states based on their decision.

This bill has received near-unanimous support in Congress and the Executive Branch. During a Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs hearing on Dec. 1, 2021, VA Secretary Denis McDonough issued his support for the bill. He responded to a question of mine stating, “You all raised this to my attention and we dug into it, and very transparently and straight-forwardly our staffs and teams working together came to a good outcome. I’m really proud of that work.”

Why should we ever condone Washington holding funding hostage when it comes to states deciding how they honor our nation’s heroes?

Reservists always stand ready to defend our nation. In fact, they are crucial for preparing America for the worst-case scenario.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, 49 states and territories have requested assistance from the National Guard on COVID response efforts. These men and women answered the call. They were deployed to distribute test kits and personal protective equipment, aid frontline medical workers, and teach at public schools.

The National Guard has also stepped up in defending our homeland. Last year, following the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, troops were deployed to our temple of liberty. The National Guard has been called to the southern border to help with the influx of illegal immigration. In fact, troops from every state step up when Mother Nature strikes, providing relief and shelter to those in need.

There is no doubt about it: our guard and reservists selflessly fight and fill the gap whenever and wherever Americans need them.

Despite this, some in Congress want to maintain the status quo of federalizing state cemeteries by withholding funding unless they acquiesce to Washington’s standards. They have gone even further and proposed state cemeteries be segregated so guard and reservists are buried apart from the veterans they prefer. This is wrong and it is insulting.

In the military there are rules and levels of superiority to maintain organization, but at the end of the day, each and every member is crucial to the cause. They all take the same oath regardless of the job they are given.

And when they live their last day, a state ought to have the autonomy to choose how they honor their veterans’ final wishes, without the looming threat of the federal government’s financial retaliation.

The bipartisan Burial Equity for Guards and Reserves Act passed through the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee unanimously last year with the support of the administration. It’s time to get this bill done.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) is a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee

