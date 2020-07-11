Voice of The Southern: A new chapter for SIUC

Stable leadership is the first step toward progress on these issues. We are grateful for the service of the interim chancellors and presidents, but there is an asterisk that comes with that title modification. At the very least, those asterisks have been removed for now, and the real work can begin (again).

We don’t know what the future will hold, but we are starting to exhale a sigh of relief as these two men begin their tenures here in Southern Illinois.

Lane said in an interview Monday with The Southern’s Molly Parker that he wouldn’t call these issues challenges so much as opportunities.

“I’ve always been attracted to those places that really needed some help in that they were not 100% fixed or right,” he said. “This is just another, what I consider to be, opportunity — not so much a challenge — but an opportunity to lead in the face of the pandemic, and to do it together with the constituents on the campus. And we will — we will do it together and we’ll be successful.”