Voice of The Southern: A new chapter for SIUC

Southern Illinois University Carbondale has a chancellor. And, the SIU System has a president.
And, did you notice that the word “interim” did not precede either of those titles.
SIU System President Dan Mahony started his job in March. SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane’s first day on campus was this past Monday.
For years, SIU Carbondale has been plagued with a revolving door in the top spot. Since the controversial Rita Cheng departed for a new job in 2014, SIUC has had four different chancellors in six years, three of whom served in an interim role. Interim Chancellor Paul Sarvela and Chancellor Carlo Montemagno both died suddenly while in the job.
The Carbondale campus just kept getting dealt one bad hand after another. And that’s not to mention former President Randy Dunn’s schemes on state funding, legislation to split the Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses and improper hiring — all of which got him ousted in 2018.
We hope 2020 marks a new chapter for Southern Illinois University.
This new chapter is just beginning, and its story will be marked by how Lane and Mahony confront the challenges they face. The fall semester is set to begin amid a once-in-a-century pandemic. The issue of the Carbondale/Edwardsville funding reallocation is not going anywhere, and must be confronted — soon. The community is eager for a positive enrollment trend in Carbondale. The pandemic’s economic effects will surely hit Illinois’ budget, and therefore the state’s higher education budget. A national reckoning on race in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody is rekindling conversations locally about systemic racism in higher education, at SIU, and in Carbondale.
Stable leadership is the first step toward progress on these issues. We are grateful for the service of the interim chancellors and presidents, but there is an asterisk that comes with that title modification. At the very least, those asterisks have been removed for now, and the real work can begin (again).
We don’t know what the future will hold, but we are starting to exhale a sigh of relief as these two men begin their tenures here in Southern Illinois.
Lane said in an interview Monday with The Southern’s Molly Parker that he wouldn’t call these issues challenges so much as opportunities.
“I’ve always been attracted to those places that really needed some help in that they were not 100% fixed or right,” he said. “This is just another, what I consider to be, opportunity — not so much a challenge — but an opportunity to lead in the face of the pandemic, and to do it together with the constituents on the campus. And we will — we will do it together and we’ll be successful.”
We appreciate the optimism. SIUC’s outlook has been the subject of much doom and gloom here for several years — and often, rightly so. The entire community depends on SIU’s success. Even those of us who never attended SIU feel like we are Salukis. We are looking forward to a fresh perspective from a new man in town, and we’re pleased he’s starting from a point of positivity.
Lane also told The Southern on Monday that he plans to spend his first few months on the job listening to the community — on campus and beyond.
“That really lays the groundwork for our shared visioning process and then our strategic plan that we will line out for the next 10 years,” he said.
We are excited to be a part of the process as a voice of our community. We are eager for tangible goals. We look forward to getting our eyes on that strategic plan when it’s fully formed and measuring progress as goals become reality.
All eyes are on SIUC right now — including ours. We will help to keep university leaders accountable.
We are hoping for the best. Our fingers are crossed that our front-page headlines can reflect a comeback for our region’s biggest employer. We all want — and need — SIU to succeed.
