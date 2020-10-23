Voice of The Southern: Bost vs. Lenzi brings presidential politics home

Lenzi and Bost are both good men who have spent their careers fighting for what they believe to be best for Southern Illinois. Bost has had a long career as a politician, representing Southern Illinois in the Statehouse for 20 years before he was elected to Congress in 2014. Lenzi was the director of the SIU Office of Economic Development, where he founded the school’s Research Park, and also later served as the CEO of the SIU Foundation.

Both men are qualified to represent the 12th District in Congress. Both remind us that people from differing political perspectives can still want the same thing — for Southern Illinois to thrive and succeed.

The decision of who to vote for, it seems, comes down to this: Your vision for the country.

In our editorial board interviews with the candidates, we asked both if they supported the candidate at the top of their party’s ticket. They both, without hesitation, said yes. And, throughout the interview, both invoked the plans and policies of the two major party presidential candidates.

Lenzi has made his campaign “to retire Mike Bost” about the congressman’s unwavering support for Trump. Bost, on the other hand, isn’t shy about his support for the president.

But there’s a silver lining to the divisions.