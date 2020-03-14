Voice of The Southern: Capitol News Illinois helps keep Springfield under a watchful eye

Editor's note: The Southern Illinoisan works with many news organizations in Illinois and across the country to provide readers with a variety of news. One of those newspapers, the Daily Herald in Arlington Heights, wrote this editorial about a news organization that is a tremendous help to us here at The Southern, the Illinois Press Foundation's Capitol News Illinois, which provides comprehensive news about state government in Springfield. CNI provides us with several articles each day about news that affects how readers are governed and how our taxes are spent. The Southern is thankful for CNI's watchdog approach to covering the news, and although we didn't write this, it sums up our thoughts entirely.