Voice of The Southern: Changing the culture in Springfield just got more difficult

These days, it’s hard to get Republicans and Democrats to agree on something.

But, this past week, President Donald Trump did just that when he commuted the prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

In all reality, it was no surprise the president gave Blagojevich a get-out-of-jail-free card — the move was talked about for months. But it still sent shock waves through Springfield and the rest of the state.

Our own U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, has been in Trump’s ear about it as far back as last summer. “I disagreed with him as much as I could on the tarmac while sitting beside people in an airplane,” Bost said. “His concern, he kept saying, that one, he’s separated from his family. My statement on that was, that ‘Mr. President, there’s a lot of people out there separated from their family because they made poor choices and they violated the law.’”

Frankly, we agree. Commuting the former governor’s sentence sends a terrible message and is a bad idea. And just because Blagojevich was away from his family doesn’t mean he gets to go home. That idea is ridiculous.