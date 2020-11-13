Voice of The Southern: COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Don't let your guard down.

This editorial is being published together with Lee Enterprises' Illinois newspapers.

We're as weary of COVID-19 as everyone else. The virus has handcuffed society and made 2020 a year we'd be glad to forget, but will never be able to.

We're in the middle of a second (or third) wave of the virus' effects. We're seeing and reading reports of some of the same alarming happenings we saw in March and April, and some are even more dismaying. Mobile morgues have been established in Texas. Iowa reported a 50% positivity rate this week. The United States is approaching 11 million cases, 21% of the world's total. The United States has 4% of the world's population.

The United States will pass 250,000 COVID-19 deaths soon. A projection by world aggregator Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts 200,000 more deaths by March.

We can't seem to figure out a way to co-exist with the virus. In some cases, we abandon caution and encourage sporting events, even with the possibility of outcomes like the one we saw last weekend when Notre Dame's football team scored an upset victory, and fans flooded the field, so caught up in the moment they were giving no thought to social distancing or their own safety or anyone else's.